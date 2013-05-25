All The People -- May 25, 2013 edition

Live Leak: This is the full uncensored version of the Woolwich murder interview.
Transcript: "The only reason we have killed this man today is because Muslims are dying daily by British soldiers. And this British soldier is one. It is an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. By Allah, we swear by the almighty Allah we will never stop fighting you until you leave us alone. So what if we want to live by the Shari'a in Muslim lands? Why does that mean you must follow us and chase us and call us extremists and kill us? Rather you lot are extreme. You are the ones that when you drop a bomb you think it hits one person? Or rather your bomb wipes out a whole family? This is the reality. By Allah if I saw your mother today with a buggy I would help her up the stairs. This is my nature. But we are forced by the Qur'an, in Sura At-Tawba, through many ayah in the Qu'ran, we must fight them as they fight us. An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. I apologise that women had to witness this today but in our lands women have to see the same. You people will never be safe. Remove your governments, they don’t care about you. You think David Cameron is going to get caught in the street when we start busting our guns? You think politicians are going to die? No, it’s going to be the average guy, like you and your children. So get rid of them. Tell them to bring our troops back so can all live in peace. So leave our lands and we can all live in peace. That’s all I have to say. [in Arabic:] Allah’s peace and blessings be upon you."
This is not unlike the recent Islamic attacks in Boston.
And while I can understand why Muslims are enraged over the Western war against Islam, it's time to boot both the Islamists and Zionists out of the West, because the Zionists are inciting these wars against Islam, and the Islamists are taking the war to the streets against average Westerners instead of the Zionists and the corrupt politicos who have jumped into bed with them.
Note how this knife-wielding Islamic thug, not unlike the Zionist and their bedfellows, goes to great lengths to rationalize his crimes.
This is because the Islamists operate just as Zionists, and intend to justify their terror and slowly pick apart the remnants of Western Civilization until the whole kit and caboodle goes down, at which point it will be a mad scramble for totalitarian control.
All these totalitarian sociopaths are the same, be they "secular" Marxist Trotskyites, Zionist Jews, Judeo-"Christian" Zionist Imperialists, or Islamist Muslims...all fruits of the same, poisonous, Abrahamite tree.
And all are the anti-thesis of former American civilization and the Greco-Christian Western tradition, order, rule of law and path of progress.
Ultimately, either they will be dealt with and defeated by patriots country by country, or the entire West will fall to totalitarianism.
And if that's the case, does it really matter which brand of ideologically Abrahamite totalitarianism is perpetrating the murder and oppression?
***
Multicultural riots in Sweden:
The Local: US and UK issue travel warnings for Sweden
The UK Foreign Office has issued a travel warning for Sweden after arsonists tore through several Stockholm suburbs, while Americans have been warned to stay out of the affected areas by their embassy.
Multiculturalism is yet another Zionist trojan horse ideology fabricated so that the Jews would not have to assimilate into the Western way, which has always been at odds with the Zionist mentality, and mutually hostile, for centuries.
Not surprisingly, similar to Zionists, Islamists have exploited multiculturalism to prevent assimilation as well.
Time to face facts: Zionism and Islamism are totally alien to the West, and not just because of their hostility to Christianity. The Jews have been butting heads with the West for millenia from the Greeks and Romans through Christendom through the Enlightenment through the modern anti-Zionist movement, and now so to the Islamists...yet again.
It's past time for all to go their separate ways.
The more like-minded Zionists and Islamists can share the realm of Abraham, and the Imperialist cliques like the neolibs and the neocons repeatedly inciting Western wars on behalf of Israel and their own greedy and fascist economic agendas can join their Jewish partners in Israel since the Judeo mentality seems to be the psychology by which they want to live.
***
You Tube: Sweden: Leading Social Democrat "The White Majority is the Problem"
Whites ARE the problem...the Whites who crawl into bed with Marxist-Zionists, be they Whites of left or right.
Marxist-Zionism has turned the West intellectually upside down for decades now, whispering its poison into the ears of greedy and craven White rubes. But the problem doesn't end there.
In fact, the current insanity was probably inevitable due to the fact that the Marxists, Zionists and Imperialists collectively won WWII...each with its own reasons to declare all European or European-heritage Whites who defend Western Civilization to be "Nazis": The Marxists because they learned most of their tricks from racist Jews and additionally worship insatiable big government, which requires perpetual mass immigration to maintain its pyramid scheme; the Zionists because Jewry has never been accepted by Western Civilization (and given the behavior of fascist Israel and before that the mass murderous Jewish Bolsheviks, we can now understand why); and the Imperialists and Fabian Socialists because they are money-worshipers and egoists who have narcissistically fixated on preservation of the British Empire and their own pocket books...money, power and superficial "prestige," no matter how treacherously or ignobly gained, being their paramount "values."
In the U.S., the neolib-neocon establishment epitomizes this Zionist-Imperialist-Marxist syntheses. And all, together, have proven to be deadly to the preservation of Western Civilization, and will ultimately prove deadly to the human race if allowed to continue to have their way.
***
Euronews: ‘Kill bankers, not yourselves’ says Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn
A member of the Greek parliament from the far right party Golden Dawn has urged desperate people in the country to “kill those who are responsible for their problems” rather than commit suicide. He defines “those who are responsible” as bankers.
Debt Ponzi-scheme pimping bankers like Goldman Sachs bear the foremost responsibility for the Greek economic mess and the other debt bombs coming down the pike like it, and the consequent rash of suicides.
International bankers like this are parasites who buy or engineer policy from corrupt politicos, and then stick the citizens with the bills when the economic bubbles they inflate inevitably pop.
One of the reasons the U.S. is at war across the globe is to prop up this debt system and the dollar hegemony Ponzi scheme. The banks and the individual fortunes that greased the skids on all of this corruption deserve to have all of their assets seized as reparations for these crimes against humanity.
And while I agree that the corrupt local political establishment played its own key rolls in creating the economic problems separate from the Zionist-Globalist entity, still the ZG banksters are the ear-whispering pimps and heroine dealers that went around getting everyone addicted to debt in order to enrich themselves, and that engineered the Western war against Islam to prop up their Ponzi scheme, which has created millions of Arab immigrants and refugees streaming into Europe.
These ZG's are incredibly evil people who have sown epic tragedy and chaos, and they truly do deserve the guillotine, but hopefully justice can be administered in a less dramatic and chaotic fashion, perhaps more along the lines of the American revolution.
***
Smooth operator Obama carries out Beltway's war against Islam just far enough under the radar to deny to both Americans and Muslims that the Betway is at war with Islam:
Huffington Post/David Bromwich: America's Words of Peace and Acts of War
...As is now well-recognized, President Obama's chief reform in the wars in Arab lands has turned out to consist of removing some of the troops and substituting for them drones armed with missiles that assassinate terrorist suspects from the air. All men of military age killed by the missiles fired by American drones are automatically counted as enemy combatants. This means that neighbors of the suspects, if they are men of military age, are by their proximity to the intended victims posthumously convicted of terrorism. Drones, in President Obama's enthusiastic opinion, were a tremendous advance on the clumsy and brutal methods of his predecessor...
Bush fought his wars more like a defiant, gun slinging, corporatist cowboy who couldn't care less about being called a criminal. Obama fights his wars more like a gun slinging shark lawyer who comes up with all kind of clever methods and rationales for his crimes.
But beneath it all, they're both entirely the same kind of lawless jackal.
***
The Fed's master plan to save the dollar by artificially driving down the price of gold and silver blows up in its face as geopolitical rivals can now buy in cheap:
American Free Press/Paul Craig Roberts: Federal Reserve’s Attack on Gold & Silver A Warning Sign All Patriots Should Heed
For now it seems that the Fed has succeeded in creating wariness among Americans about the virtues of gold and silver, and thus it has extended the time that it can print money to keep the house of cards standing. This time could be short or it could last a couple of years.
For the Russians and Chinese, whose central banks have more dollars than they want, and for the 1.3B Indians in India, the low dollar price for gold that the Federal Reserve has engineered is an opportunity. They see the opportunity that the Fed has given them to purchase gold at $350-$400 an ounce less than two years ago as a gift.
The Fed’s attack on bullion is an act of desperation that, when widely recognized, will doom its policy.
The Fed is creating 1T new dollars per year, but the world is moving away from the use of the dollar for international payments and, thus, as reserve currency. The result is an increase in supply and a decrease in demand. This means a falling exchange value of the dollar, domestic inflation from rising import prices and a rising interest rate and collapsing bond, stock and real estate markets...
The ability to keep printing monopoly money that's actually worth something is more valuable than all of the gold in the world, which is why the Fed is spending trillions trying to buy off all possible opposition to dollar hegemony while they've still got the ability to do so.
The problem is that the rest of the world has figured out that the Zionist-Imperialist-Marxist Beltway regime is psychotic, and that it intends to use dollar hegemony to set itself up as a permanent international ruling class, which inevitably means enslavement or subjugation for those who aren't part of the narrow click, but are under its thumb.
In short, the world has grown wise to the Z-I-M totalitarian agenda, so it's simply going to take as much money as the Fed will continue to shovel its way, use the money to buy gold, and keep demanding more until the whole pyramid scheme finally collapses from its own weight.
The U.S. didn't have to go this way...the way of totalitarian Empire. But instead of taking its psychotic ZIM partners in the victory over Nazism in WWII out at the knees when they got too big for their britches, the corrupted and collapsing WASPs continued to partner, coddle, indulge and pander to them until they ended up running the whole show.
This is what happens to a country that lets itself be taken over by alien, hostile ideologies. This is what happens to a country that no longer produces patriots and people of true faith, and instead produces successive generations of ideology-drunk, money-hungry and power hungry clowns who are easily tempted, bedazzled and intrigued by the ear-whispering promises and smoke and mirror carnival shows of a clever, putrefying, alien "elite."
No comments:
Post a Comment