All The People -- May 4, 2013 edition

Washington Post: "The anti-immigration U.K. Independence Party staged a dramatic surge Thursday in local elections in England and Wales, with results on Friday showing voters delivering a brutal whipping to the Conservatives and their junior coalition partners, the Liberal Democrats."
Political pundits said the results represented one of the strongest showings by a nontraditional party in Britain since World War II, with the gains underscoring the rise of populist and nationalist parties across Europe.
At the core of the party’s platform are aspirations to withdraw Britain from the European Union and impose new curbs on immigration, and the powerful showing sets U.K. Independence up to be an increasingly influential force in British politics. In recent months, its growing support in national polls had already sparked Britain’s three major parties — the Conservatives, Labor and the Liberal Democrats — to float increasingly strict proposals aimed at stemming the tide of foreigners...
Why does the Washington post frame curbs on immigration as "anti-immigrant" instead of "pro-sovereignty"?
After all, mass immigration is but a means for Globalists to drive down the price of domestic labor, and for "liberal" Diaspora Zionists to exploit fellow minority voters by promising them the world, throwing them some state-financed table scraps, and then using their Zionist network to ratchet control of "liberal" political parties at the behest of the Zionist racket, as the Jewish Zionists who dominate the Democratic Party have done in the U.S.
This leads to more wars for Israel, more upheaval and dislocation in the Middle East, which leads to more mass immigration into Europe, which further serves the Zionist-Globalist-Marxist labor arbitrage racket...
These people aren't stupid. They're just conniving and sociopathic at a level that the average person who was raised with some sort of patriotism, honor, ethics and principles finds so unfathomable, it's almost beyond their abilities of comprehension.
But they better grasp it soon, because these Zionist-Globalists are worse than just "nation-wreckers"...they're "world-wreckers"! And these world wreckers aren't just on the right, but riddled up and down the Marxist and Fabian Socialist left, which similar to the Globalists, approaches politics from an essentially atheist-materialist perspective.
And the reason atheist-materialists, whether left-wing or right-wing, can never be trusted is because they have no higher principle than material comfort and money worship, which means they will quickly sell out their families, neighbors, countries or civilisation to the Zionists or anyone else with money the second the price is right.
This post-Christian, post-Western faithlessness, ignobility, lack of honor and lack of character, steadily cultivated by Zionists, Globalists and Marxists amongst the "elite," is a major reason behind the collapse of the WASPs, the collapse of Whites, the collapse of America, and the collapse of Western Civilization.
It's time to rock their world with some old time populism and patriotism that targets the treacherous, the treasonous and the Judas Class "elites" that have sold out their own people and their own countries for a few pieces of silver.
***
Video: White Student Union members clash with May Day protesters in front of White House
This is what happens when a country's government and media gets taken over by Zionists, liberal fascists and neocons...perpetual war, racial clashes, constant agitation and enmity, left-wing and right-wing cronyism, the youth fighting it out in the streets as the crony socialists and crony capitalists count their money.
Only with the restoration of the rational and peace-biased Greco-Christian ethos and pathos of Western Civilization will peace, prosperity and sanity ever be restored.
What we are witnessing now is simply the beginning of the tribulations under the failed ZIM (Zionist-Imperialist-Marxist) "moral authority" that emerged victorious from WWII.
These youths shouldn't be fighting each other (which is exactly what the ZIMs want) but rather going hammer and tong after the neolib-neocon Big Brother ZIMs who have cynically pit them against one another and are smugly sitting back, counting their Judas Class shekels.
***
NumbersUSA: Gang of Eight Senators' immigration scheme would flood U.S. labor markets at the lower-skill levels where real wages have declined 10% to 22% since 1980 and hugely increase higher-educated workers at a time when half of recent college grads either have no job at all or aren't working in a degree job.
Nearly every section of the Gang Amnesty bill seems to add more foreign workers to compete with unemployed and underemployed Americans. The Gang apparently believes that the way to help the 20 million Americans who can't find a full-time job is to give out another 20-30 million lifetime work permits to foreign citizens over the next decade...
***
Steve Sailer iSteve: Sneaky multi-billionaire Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook fame has contrived a rotten triangulation scheme to drive down wages in the tech industry with separate sock puppet political fronts designed to hoodwink constiuents of both the left and the right by buying off their "leaders."
As part of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's complex, multi-faceted plan to get Congress to pound down computer programmers' salaries further, the Big Zuck recently launched the FWD.US immigration deform advocacy umbrella group (a.k.a., the National Association for the Advancement of Billionaire People). Now, FWD.US has launched twin Republican and Democratic subsidiaries: Americans for a Conservative Direction and Council for American Job Growth, which are running ads supporting politicians backing the Gang of Eight's plan...
***
The James Petras Website: Evidence implies government agencies weren't "negligent" or "remiss" in letting highly-documented, highly-monitored Boston terrorists slip through security net, but rather complicit
The FBI, at first, claimed no knowledge of the bombing suspects but later was forced to admit having received at least two sets of intelligence reports, one from Russian officials and another from the CIA, identifying one of the suspected bombers, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, as a potential security threat -linked to a Chechen terrorist organization. Testimony from Tsarnaev’s mother and father indicates that the FBI was active in following, harassing and interrogating the suspect before the bombing. Despite general directives from the US Departments of Justice and Homeland Security mandating US security to aggressively pursue ‘Islamist terrorists’, the FBI claims to have made no effort to follow-up on the Russian and CIA security alerts, especially after Tamerlan Tsarnaev returned from Russian state of Dagestan last year where he allegedly met six times with a known Chechen terrorist, Gadzhimurad Dolgatov, in a fundamentalist Salafi mosque.
The official government and corporate media versions claim the FBI may have ‘over-looked’ the security risk posed by Tsarnaev. Congressional critics argue that the FBI was ‘negligent’ in following up leads provided by the Russians and the CIA. A more likely explanation is that the FBI was actively engaged with Tsarnaev and deliberately encouraged the conspiracy for self-serving purposes...
***
New Statesman: Thatcher may be gone, but remember – her cruel influence lives on in the Labour Party
Perhaps it is too easy to dance on her grave. Her funeral was a propaganda stunt, fit for a dictator: an absurd show of militarism, as if a coup had taken place. And it has. As another of her boys, Geoffrey Howe, a Thatcher minister between 1979 and 1989, said, “Her real triumph was to have transformed not just one party but two, so that when Labour did eventually return, the great bulk of Thatcherism was accepted as irreversible.”
In 1997, Thatcher was the first former prime minister to visit Tony Blair after he entered Downing Street. There is a photo of them, joined in rictus – the budding war criminal with his mentor.
When Ed Miliband, in his unctuous “tribute”, caricatured Thatcher as a “brave” feminist hero whose achievements he personally “honoured”, you knew that she had not died at all...
This is no different than the neolib "left" Democratic Party and the neocon "right" Republican Party in the U.S. ...they're actually, for all intents and purposes, one in the same, in that they both pander to a wealthy, corrupt, crony-capitalist/crony-socialist elite.
Under the Globalist paradigm, none of these jet-set, international elites care about the interests of the average people they ostensibly "represent." Maybe some of them once did, but it doesn't take long in the corrupt salons of Crony Empire for them quickly forget about those who elected them, and assimilate into the culture of corruption in the capital cities.
And "left-wing" Zionist Jews like Ed Miliband are always the ones in there selling out the working class and greasing the skids of the corruption.
***
Rolling Stone: "Conspiracy theorists of the world, believers in the hidden hands of the Rothschilds and the Masons and the Illuminati, we skeptics owe you an apology. You were right. The players may be a little different, but your basic premise is correct: The world is a rigged game." ~ Matt Taibbi
Want to wrap you mind around the "conspiracy"? Start with the Jewish Zionist Oligarchy and its left-right, neolib-neocon partners in crime.
And actually, "conspiracy theory" is the wrong term, in that criticism of Zionism is no more of a "conspiracy" pursuit than was criticism of Imperialism or Communism. "Conspiracy theory," like "anti-Semitism" is simply a term most commonly employed by Zionists and their stooges to portray critics as paranoid lunatics and haters.
And for decades, it worked...that is until so many of these "conspiracy theories" were easily confirmed with cursory Internet research using sources outside the Jewish-dominated mainstream media.
Is the world a "rigged game"? The U.S. in many ways certainly is, but no more so for Americans than for those who once lived under Commies and Imperialists before they came crashing to earth.
So the answer is "Yes...but only temporarily." And because the Zionists and their lackeys are so obnoxious, greedy, corrupt and warlike, they'll likely come crashing down to earth a lot faster than did the others.
***
Huffington Post: Boston Bombing Suspects Motivated By Afghanistan, Iraq Wars: Report
The two suspects in the Boston bombing that killed three and injured more than 260 were motivated by the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, officials told the Washington Post.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, "the 19-year-old suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, has told interrogators that the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan motivated him and his brother to carry out the attack," the Post writes, citing "U.S. officials familiar with the interviews."
The report comes one day after U.S. officials told the Associated Press that it was the religious beliefs of Tsarnaev and his older brother Tamerlan that fueled their alleged plot.
But if the officials who spoke to the Post are correct, the Boston bombing suspects would be the latest accused terrorists who have listed American interventions as their motive...
So these Muslims were motivated by U.S. wars in the Mideast targeting Muslims. Big surprise.
Yet even as the U.S. citizenry seeks to extricate itself from the Mideast wars being fought for Israel and the larger Zionist-Oligarchy agenda advanced by the self-serving Beltway political class, that same Zionist-Oligarchy is trying to push the U.S. into a "Backdoor War" against Iran, spearheaded by Israel, but that will draw in the U.S. military and create another Mideast conflagration.
If they succeed, Americans can expect more Mideast war-motivated terrorist attacks similar to the ones perpetrated in Boston by these young Muslims. In which case, is Islam really to blame, or is the Zionist Oligarchy and its left-right, neolib-neocon accomplices and political bedfellows?
And why are these Muslims targeting average Americans instead of the corrupt political class and oligarchy that is instigating all of this? Average Americans aren't to blame. In fact, I would bet that most of those in Boston killed and maimed were opposed to the Mideast wars.
If angry Muslims are going to target anybody, it should be the Zionist Oligarchy and its corrupt, elitist lackeys, not average Americans.
If you must resort to terrorism (not recommended, because it takes a bad situation and makes it worse) please leave average Americans alone and go after the guilty, warmongering perpetrators with blood on their hands, such as those pushing for this latest Mideast war on behalf of Israel and the Zionist Oligarchy.
Don't go after innocent Americans, who are being thrown to the wolves by the corrupt, insular, jet-set Zionist-Imperialist-Marxist political class, and then targeted again via "Homeland Security" and other domestic Big Government thug agencies enforcing their warlike agenda and regime.
***
Forward: Hungary Priest From Far Right Jobbik Party Plans Anti-Jewish Rally; Bills World Jewish Congress Protest as 'Anti-Zionist'
A far-right Hungarian priest said an “anti-Zionist” demonstration will be held in Budapest on the first day of the World Jewish Congress’ General Assembly...
The WJC announced last month that it would hold its 2013 annual assembly May 4-6 in Budapest to show solidarity with Hungary’s Jews, who are facing what organizers called “exceptionally strong” anti-Semitism. WJC rarely holds its congress outside of Jerusalem...
In his announcement of the demonstration, Hegedus called on the WJC to condemn “the Judeo-Bolshevik, anti-Christian and anti-Hungarian terror, and its Jewish leaders during the years of 1919 and of 1945.” Both years are significant in Hungarian history, characterized by the Hungarian far right as the revenge of the Jews against Hungarians...
The demonstration is being seen as a revenge of sorts for the ban of an anti-Semitic rally planned for the same day as the April 21 Holocaust memorial march in Budapest. Hungarian lawmakers this week banned the demonstration, dubbed “Give gas,” that was being organized by bikers...
So we have tragic history repeating as farce: Right-wing extremists and Calvinist Christians in Hungary reacting to the predations of international Zionist and Marxist agitators and would-be totalitarians, in a replay to the run-up to WWII.
It just goes to show that The Warlike People Who Don't Evolve and their craven accomplices and useful idiots are destined to continue re-fighting the same battles over and over again, century after century, into perpetuity, against Christendom, against Islamic civilization, against the Western Civilization...and always using the same divide-and-conquer strategy of dragging others into their schemes to tear apart and exploit whatever civilization or country or elite has decayed to the point where there are plenty of Judas Class elements within willing to take their silver, listen to their ear-whispering, and carry out their agenda.
Imagine if said agitators and aggressors and their accomplices, a danger to themselves and to others, could be weeded out and isolated somewhere (say on some outpost on the Meditteranean) for their own safety, and for the well-being of those upon which they would prey...imagine the dividends that would be reaped not only by the West, but by the world.
Imagine all the people
living life in peace...
There is also a religious angle to this as well, many Jews push “Tikkun olam” often translated as healing or perfecting the world. This is a religious idea to get the world ready for the Jewish Messiah. The Jewish Messiah is different from the Christian Messiah who is god, the Jewish version is a fellow human Jew who will rule the world from Jerusalem. So control of the worlds governments and military, a world wide financial system, open borders are steps toward that goal.
