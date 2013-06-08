All The People -- June 8, 2013 edition

[Compilation and comments (in bold) by Chris Moore] --
As the one in charge of the surveillance, Obama is naturally quick comfortable with this situation, and mocked the people who “complain about Big Brother,” a reference to the (somewhat less ambitious) surveillance system in George Orwell’s novel 1984.
That's right, because in neolib/neocon-occupied Washington, War is Peace, Ignorance is Strength, Freedom is Slavery...and Mass Surveillance is Security.
***
Seattle Times: White House defends agency’s analysis of phone records
Lindsey Graham: “If you’re not getting a call from a terrorist organization, you’ve got nothing to worry about.”
Right, Lindsey. And only criminals object to a totalitarian police state. What are you hiding?
Is that how it is now?
Communism, Zionism and Imperialism have all synthesized in the Beltway and in the person of the neolibs/neocons who dominate it.
***
The Canadian: Verizon spying supports 9/11 truth thesis
As it turns out, we were once again right all along: the government really is spying on all your phone calls, emails and other records. The NSA routinely records everything you do even though such actions are blatantly illegal under federal law. Every time the NSA taps your mobile phone (which happens every day, we now know), they are committing a felony crime. But no one is stopping them. And why? Because the government itself has become a lawless criminal operation that answers to no one.
***
And since we're on the subject of the 9/11 inside job, here's one you might have missed:
YouTube: 9/11 A Conspiracy Theory (in under five minutes)
I love this bit: "These 19 hijackers, devout religious fundamentalists who love to drink alcohol, snort cocaine and live with pink-haired strippers, managed to knock down three buildings with two planes in New York..."
That's all you need to say to conspiracy theory skeptics: How did two airplanes knock down three buildings?
The Twins fell and knocked down WTC 7, comes the reply.
But WTC 7 wasn't "knocked down" when the Twins imploded. WTC 3, 4, 5 and 6, wich were the closest to the Twins and which took the brunt of the blow,were heavily damaged (but even they weren't "knocked down") and yet WTC 7, including its reinforced concrete core) free-fell in its own footprint almost seven hours after the second of the Twins collapsed, becoming the first steel frame building in history to (allegedly) collapse from fire.
The official story is even more absurd than Zionist Jew Arlen Specters single bullet cover story in the assassination of Kennedy.
It's not the conspiracy theorists who are "bat shit crazy." Anyone who doesn't believe 9/11 was an inside job is either bat shit crazy or bat shit stupid...or ape shit corrupt.
***
Mondoweiss/Philip Weiss: Obama told friends he reneged on progressive promises out of fear of assassination — former CIA analyst
So Obama's latest excuse for not stopping the drone wars or shutting down Guantanamo is because he fears assassination by the CIA?
The guy wants to invoke himself as heir to JFK, MLK and RFK, yet doesn't have the guts to put his life on the line the way they did.
Instead, he wants credit as the martyred hero without actually taking any of the risk that could ever make him a legitimate martyr.
He's like a vain Hollywood actor who is hired to play a difficult role and then convincingly pulls it off and wins an Oscar, but then starts believing he has all of the personal attributes of the character he was hired to portray.
Obama is a coward, a hired hand, and a Zionist puppet (in fact, both he and Biden recently came out and basically admitted as much.)
***
It's interesting how gung-ho General Wesley Clark all of a sudden becomes to bomb Iran when Obama becomes president.
Liberal internationalists are absolutely no different than neocons, they simply work for a different corporation (the Democratic Corporation instead of the Republican).
***
Washington Post McCain responds to Syria photo accusations
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has pushed back on a report claiming that the Syrian rebels he was photographed with last weekend were involved in kidnapping Lebanese Shiite pilgrims a year ago, saying none of the men identified themselves by the names used in the article.
So McCain meets with terrorists, and then says he shouldn't be held accountable for meeting with terrorists because they didn't identify themselves as terrorists. (The picture of McCain meeting with the terrorists is halfway down the page at the link.)
But then again, McCain meets with terrorists all the time...for example, the warmongering Zionist terrorists who sent him to Syria in the first place.
But why shouldn't the brain-dead GOP follow McCain and the Zionist neocons over yet another cliff? He and they have only been wrong about every major foreign policy issue for the last 10 years, they now want the U.S. to aid Syrian terrorists, and they've got bi-partisan support from the rope-a-dope Dems for doing so.
It must be nice for the neolib-neocon Zionists who straddle both the "mainstream" left and "mainstream" right in the duopolistic Beltway. Whichever side wins, they win, and whichever side loses, they win.
Heads I win, tails you lose.
So you've really got to give the devil his due: They and their Judas
Class lackeys have certainly played the American people like an
instrument.
