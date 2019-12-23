Tulsi Gabbard says Trump should be defeated at ballot box for continuing illegal Mideast wars, not impeached by corrupt Dems who support them

Unfortunately, the bill that passed today does not end any of our multitude of wars. It continues the status quo and throws more money around the world at conflicts we can’t even begin to fathom.
GOP fuddy-duddy surprised that lawless ZOG Dem Schiff is hostile to Western rule of law:
Mitch McConnell: Adam Schiff’s Impeachment Timeline Is ‘Antithetical To American Justice’
Nest of viper libs vs. nest of viper neocons:
Senate Should Charge Pelosi with ‘Obstruction of Congress’
Bound together by Epstein's dirt, gangs of Jews in White House extort US rubber stamp for Zionism from Trump:
Trump Has a Hanukkah Party
Congress knows Trump is being extorted by Zionists, rejects slush fund:
Congress rejects Trump's $175m funding request for 'deal of the century'
The United States Congress has rejected a request from the White House for $175m in funds that would go towards pushing the Trump administration's Middle East "peace plan". In a bipartisan decision on Monday, lawmakers rejected having funds be set aside in the government's 2020 budget.
Western allies paved the way to WWII, says Putin:
France is now a War Zone. Police vs Firefighters - Battle of the emergency services during yesterday's General Strike. Not shown on MSM
Brit globalists now running from EU monster they created:
Farage: Anti-EU Revolt is Spreading Across Europe
Farage returned to the European Parliament today to celebrate the “beginning of the end” of the EU. “After three and a half years of deception, we will be leaving this prison of nations at the end of January,” said Farage.
Jewish-English homosexual mafia comes out of the closet as the infiltrated Church of England agrees with Zionists that Christianity is wrong:
Jews, White Guilt, and the Death of the Church of England
The publication of God’s Unfailing Word is reflective of the Church of England’s already-established position as the compliant lapdog of a GloboHomo master. The Church of England is one of the most homosexual-friendly denominations on Earth, going so far as to allow “gay clergy” to live with their partners in secular “civil partnerships.” In February 2018, the Church of England’s Education Office even published a policy supporting degenerate sex education among children which includes the statement that “Pupils should be taught that humans express their sexuality differently and that there is diversity in sexual desire.”
Card-carrying member of the pompous PC Brit intelligentsia gets labeled intolerant by the left:
JK Rowling Cancelled by Woke Outrage Mob For Saying Biological Sex is Real
Post-Christian, Judaized Anglo-elite goes to bat for Zionism as Boris Johnson leads Brexit and anti-bds:
'Deeply damaging': Anger as Boris Johnson plans 'anti-BDS' law
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to ban public bodies from boycotting foreign products from countries including Israel, a move seen as targeting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
US Anglosphere continues its growing alienation from Europe:
US Imperial Hard Ball
The US long ago abandoned international and its own constitutional law, operating by its own rules exclusively, inventing them to serve its interests. Imperial hard ball isn’t pretty — abandoning cooperative relations with other countries, demanding everything, giving nothing in return.
Imperious, neocon occupied Washington can't let go of quest to dominate Europe:
Nordstream Sanctions a Sad Coda to U.S. Foreign Policy
Europe is willing to defy the U.S. on Nordstream to the point of forcing the U.S. to openly and nakedly destroy its reputation with European contractors and governments to stop one pipeline in a place where multiple gas pipelines will be needed for future growth. This is the diplomatic equivalent of the nuclear option. And the neocons in the Senate just pushed the button.
Neocon-liberal Angloshpere axis -- who started global "War on Terror" for globalization agenda, to break Europe and "integrate" Islam -- now cry Islam can't be integrated:
Denmark: Why Integration Fails
"Here my point is that Islam has never fully assimilated into any society and that Muslims have never fully adapted into non-Muslim cultures. With an increasing number of Muslims in the West, this will end in conflict." — Ahmed Akkari in his new report, "The loyalty conflict in the West – why Muslims are hard to integrate."
Zionist propagandist says corrupt Jews are really persecuted natives:
Israeli Jews are ‘equivalent of Seminoles deciding to take over Florida’ and Palestinians are the cowboys — Jeffrey Goldberg reemerges
Corrupt lib-neocon forever "War on Terror" started decades ago with corrupt Jewish forever war on Palestinians:
Israel has suspended core Palestinian rights for a half-centuryIsrael has denied Palestinians living under military occupation their fundamental civil rights for more than five decades, according to a report published by Human Rights Watch today. Sweeping military orders imposed immediately after Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 1967 remain in place today, except for East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in violation of international law. “The Israeli army has deprived generations of Palestinians in the West Bank of their basic civil rights, including the rights to free assembly, association and expression, regularly drawing on military orders issued in the first days of the occupation,” the report states.
Trump doesn't hesitate to throw Armenian Christians genocided by Jewish-Islamist alliance under the bus:
Placating Turkey, Trump Won’t Recognize Armenian Genocide
Jewish liars complain they've been victimized by a Jewish liar:
Bernie Sanders offers plan to excuse anti-Semitism that's politically inconvenient
In the essay at Jewish Currents, Sanders writes about his Jewish background and the troubling rise of anti-Semitic attacks, but he refuses to acknowledge that anti-Semitism comes in many forms, including a strain that comes from the political Left.
Jewish liar Sanders promises more ZOG loot to the left:
