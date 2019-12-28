Tulsi Gabbard calls out corrupt media and liberal-neocon establishment for using endless lies to justify endless Mideast wars

The cut-throat left will knife anyone who doesn't conform to the irrational group-think mantra:
Dems continue piling on Tulsi Gabbard because she followed her oath of office regarding Trump impeachment
There are many things with which Gabbard, a 2020 presidential contender, and President Donald Trump disagree (and there are many things she advocates in which we disagree). But like the president, we respect her decision to vote “present” regarding his impeachment because she felt that it was done in a hyper-partisan manner by her own party, and not according to the Constitution’s standard of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”... But now another leading Democrat — the governor of her state, in fact, Neil Abercrombie — has come out and attacked her for failing to be a hyper-partisan.
Lying, fake-"liberal" Jews scapegoat American Christians for Trump's corrupt, pro-Zionist policies:
Trump doesn’t think Israel policy will help him win PA and MI
The more Trump does for Israel, the more we hear from some analysts that he is doing this for Christian evangelical voters. Abe Silberstein writes this week that Trump bends over backwards for the Jewish state so as to win Pennsylvania and Wisconsin... here are some experts, mostly liberal Zionists, who say Trump is doing it for the evangelicals. Yossi Alpher at Peace Now. Ori Nir of Peace Now. David Rothkopf. Aaron David Miller and Dan Kurtzer in the Washington Post.
Marxist-Zionist racists at New York Times continue their Jewish racial and ideological defamation of America's white founders:
“New York Times Magazine editor Jake Silverstein addressed each concern from the professors but stood firmly behind the reporting and declined to correct it,” the Post reports.
Marxist Orwellian rewriters of history now going after white liberal dupes:
One law professor recently advanced a stunning claim in a university law journal: Anthony Kennedy, the Supreme Court justice known for his socially liberal swing votes, was in fact an agent of “white nationalism.”
Jewish-occupied establishment sees to endless wars for Israel:
THE ANGRY ARAB: US Middle East Policy in a Future Democratic Administration
Trump wanted to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria and those positions have been rejected not only by the military establishment but also by the overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans in Congress. Mainstream media have become a central element in the war lobby: They only cheered Trump when he bombed Syria, and called for more bombing. With both parties now serving as the lobby for unending wars in the Middle East, a Democratic president is likely to expand U.S. military involvement and intervention. In Syria, it will be in the name of helping the Kurds or fighting terrorism or whatever else excuse they will produce.
Why racist Zionist cries of "anti-Semitism" to conceal the Jewish race war against Arabs will no longer work:
The Push to Quash Criticism of Israel Is a Push to Quash Free Speech. It is not anti-Semitism to criticize a state for enshrining inequality.
A generation ago, it was possible to simply tune out criticism of Israel in the United States. But the consolidation of rigorous scholarly histories, a vast library of meticulously researched and damning UN and human rights reports, the relentless televisual spectacle of Israel’s devastation of Palestinian civilians, and the emergence of a new generation of Arab and Palestinian writers, speakers, and activists with native proficiency in English who have been finding their voices across a range of media—all these have altered the cozy domestic consensus that had developed around Israel by the 1980s.
How fake-"liberal" Jews work in unison to create the illusion they're "prophetic" and "persecuted":
Jonathan Freedland, the Guardian journalist who had worked overtime blowing Corbyn antisemitism hoax into flame, twitted “I predicted Labour would be defeated”. He was corrected: “it was not predicted, it was manufactured by you!” And the Jews responded with “How do you dare to blame a Jew?”
Trump supports a race state for Jews in US and Palestine, but not even minimal white protections:
Trump Executive Order Supports Ethnonationalism - American Renaissance
Israel recently declared itself the “nation state of the Jewish people,” and President Trump’s executive EO states that “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination” is anti-Semitic. The American government would never declare the USA the “nation-state of whites in North America.” President Trump would never sign an executive order protecting whites from racist criticism on campus or anywhere else. He hasn’t even signed his promised executive order abolishing birthright citizenship. Let us hear no more from Conservatism Inc. about opposing “identity politics,” “ethno-nationalism,” or “Identitarianism.” President Trump and the American government explicitly support these things. They are even willing to restrict Americans’ free speech to support them. They just don’t support them for us. To “our” leaders, it’s still not OK to be white.
Mafia warfare between Dems and GOP still needs to save the money rackets scamming the American nation:
The Great Cover Up
One obvious explanation is that Barr is running a long con on Trump and the rest of the country, on behalf of the inner party. Robert Mueller was supposed to use his investigation to hoover up all the data so it could not be made public, in addition to harassing the Trump White House. His incompetence meant Barr took over the job and is now hoovering up all the information on the various parties... This is a great cover up of the biggest scandal in American history. To date, no one has been charged with a crime, despite hundreds of crimes being documented. Many of the principals are now enjoying high six figure lives, based on the fact they were part of the seditious plot to overturn the 2016 election. Instead of the scandal of the century, it is the celebration of the century for the inner party.
With their deep state Ponzi Scheme unraveling, Dem leaders turn to civil war:
You have NO IDEA what’s coming: Virginia Dems to unleash martial law attack on 2A counties using roadblocks to confiscate firearms and spark a shooting war
After passing extremely restrictive anti-gun legislation in early 2020, Virginia has a plan to deploy roadblocks at both the county and state levels to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens (at gunpoint, of course) as part of a deliberate effort to spark a shooting war with citizens, sources are now telling Natural News.
ZOG/Marxist plot for race war against whites starts in Virginia:
In Face of Democrat Party Tyranny, 90% of Virginia Counties Become 2nd Amendment/Gun ‘Sanctuaries'; These Counties Are Overwhelmingly White!
The real story of the move for making 2nd Amendment “sanctuaries” across Virginia – after gun confiscation was threatened by the incoming Democrat-controlled government – is the overall whiteness of the movement. 90% of Virginia counties have become gun “sanctuaries” in the past month and a half, and the correlation to the defense of this freedom is whiteness (and being removed from Northern Virginia, where white liberals working for the federal government and massive non-white growth / legal immigrants have turned the area blue).
Dems have declared civil war:
Luongo: Pelosi's Coup Attempt Is Now Open Warfare, "There Will Be Casualties"
What started as a coup to overturn the 2016 election has now morphed into a Civil War as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Fran-feces) presided over the passage of a bill which creates a clear Constitutional Crisis. And that means we have multiple factions vying for control of our government, the definition of a Civil War.
Greedy left feeding at the Big Government trough drives imperative of wars for international dollar hegemony:
Greedy left feeding at the Big Government trough drives imperative of wars for international dollar hegemony:
Making A Fortune: 19 Million Public Employees Across America Cost Taxpayers Nearly $1 Trillion
The work of our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com tells a compelling story: Public service is supposed to be about serving the people. However, the good intentions of America’s 19 million public employees come at a very high price for the people – nearly $1 trillion. In many cases, taxpayers generously fund these employee salaries.
How the ZOG/Deep State moneychangers cook the books to rob the American poor:
Vox Popoli: What is good for the fake economy
According to official US government economic data, the US economy has been growing for 10.5 years since June of 2009. The reason that the US government can produce this false conclusion is that costs that are subtractions from GDP are not included in the measure. Instead, many costs are counted not as subtractions from growth but as additions to growth. For example, the penalty interest on a person’s credit card balance that results when a person falls behind his payments is counted as an increase in “financial services” and as an increase in Gross Domestic Product. The economic world is stood on its head.
Marxist Moore's ploy of manipulating minorities, projecting the true racist nature of his own thug gang onto white people:
“These Are Not Good People – You Should Be Afraid of Them” – Michael Moore Slams White Men Who Voted for Trump in Latest Interview (VIDEO)
“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump. That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street towards you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.”
How the ZOG/Deep State moneychangers cook the books to rob the American poor:
Marxist Moore's ploy of manipulating minorities, projecting the true racist nature of his own thug gang onto white people:
Evil Zoglodyte Soros gathers wealthy cabal to continue censorship drive against the American people:
Memo Reveals Soros-Funded Social Media Censorship Plan
The 49 page document outlines plans by the Soros-funded organization to exert their influence on Big Tech to eliminate “right wing propaganda and fake news.” It was presented in January 2017 by Media Matters founder David Brock at a retreat in Florida with about 100 donors.
Taking up where neocon John McCain left off, daughter a violent fanatic, too:
Mcain and Joy Behar Chased from "The view" show after Trump assassination comments on live Tv | The Conservatives Daily
“Ya better hit his jugular and if there’s even a finger still moving at the end of it you’re gonna ruin your chances in 2020,” McCain noted while using graphic language. “But you better do this well, if you’re gonna do it.
Zionists play the anti-Semitism card to conceal their murderous "elite" conspiracy against the people, from America to the Mideast:
Zionists play the anti-Semitism card to conceal their murderous "elite" conspiracy against the people, from America to the Mideast:
Is It “anti-Semitic” to Say There Is War on Christmas?, by Kevin MacDonald
Dan Rosenberg, writing in the Canadian Jewish News, claims that it’s “anti-Semitic” to say that there’s a war on Christmas. He also says that “terms such as ‘New York lawyers (and bankers),’ and ‘Hollywood culture’ refer to Jews. When people speak of the ‘secularists’ and ‘internationalists’ who are behind conspiracies like the War on Christmas, they are also referring to Jews.” And I suppose any mentions of globalists, George Soros’s influence, or the Israel Lobby are similarly off limits. In fact, for the likes of Rosenberg (and pretty much every Jew with a high position in the media), any mention that Jews are an elite or have any influence at all (or at least not any influence that is not utterly benign and good for everyone) is horrifying and utterly irrational.
J.K. Rowling and the Left Eating its Own Again
Marxist Pope of sick and corrupt Vatican says Christians should throw in the towel:
Pope Francis targets "rigid" conservative Catholics in Christmas address to cardinals, warns that traditionalists are creating a "minefield" of hatred
'Today we are no longer the only ones that produce culture, no longer the first nor the most listened to,' he said. 'The faith in Europe and in much of the West is no longer an obvious presumption but is often denied, derided, marginalised and ridiculed.'
Corrupt-liberal overgrown child shifting blame for the utter failure of liberal ZOG/deep state "progressivism":
California Governor Blames Trump, Republican Party for State's Homeless Problems
Like every other problem facing California, the governor takes zero responsibility and calls on others to take action. Democrats have been at the helm in California as the homeless problem has spiraled completely out of control. But somehow it's the Republican Party and Trump's fault.
The Jewish plot against America:
America on the Ropes, by Paul Craig Roberts
Diversity Means Fewer White People
Hockey must “diversify or die,” but basketball and football can stay as black as they like. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains where this dangerous double standard is leading.
Flim-flam man Obama kisses up to women in latest ZOG/Marxist ploy:
Obama Says Women Are "Indisputably Better" Than Men, And Should Lead Every Country
Neocon Ben Shapiro preaches one set of values for whites and another for his Jewish brethren in Israel:
The Problem With Ben Shapiro
True conservatism is not about low taxes or the GDP; it’s not even about “individual liberty” or the free market, as Ben Shapiro argues. Conservatism is first and foremost about order, and currently we’re living in a very disordered and chaotic America.
"War on Terror" all started with the Zionist inside job: Liberal-neocon destruction of US Military in wars for Israel:
The Afghanistan Fiasco and the Decline and Fall of the American Military, by Philip Giraldi
A devastating investigative report was published in the Washington Post on December 9th. Dubbed the “Afghanistan Papers” in a nod to the Vietnam War’s famous “Pentagon Papers,” the report relied on thousands of documents to similarly expose how the US government at the presidential level across three administrations, acting in collaboration with the military brass and civilian bureaucracy, deliberately and systematically lied repeatedly to the public and media about the situation in Afghanistan. Officials from the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations have all surged additional troops into Afghanistan while also regularly overstating the “success” that the United States was attaining in stabilizing and democratizing the country. While they were lying, the senior officers and government officials understood clearly that the war was, in fact, unwinnable.
The liberal-neocon "elite" have led the US to destruction -- deliberately:
U.S. has world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households For decades, the share of U.S. children living with a single parent has been rising, accompanied by a decline in marriage rates and a rise in births outside of marriage. A new Pew Research Center study of 130 countries and territories shows that the U.S. has the world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households.
House of Saud protects its murderous royalty with kangaroo court:
"War on Terror" all started with the Zionist inside job: Liberal-neocon destruction of US Military in wars for Israel:
The liberal-neocon "elite" have led the US to destruction -- deliberately:
House of Saud protects its murderous royalty with kangaroo court:
Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur for extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions, said the trial verdict was a “mockery” of justice. “The hit-men are guilty, sentenced to death. The masterminds not only walk free, they have barely been touched by the investigation and the trial,” she said on Twitter.
Jewish operative Epstein worked for Zionists, Brits, Saudis against US nation:
Jeffrey Epstein 'Admitted To Me' He Was A Spy For The Mossad, Says Ex-Biz Partner Steven Hoffenberg
He was needed by the CIA or the FBI for intelligence, because he was manipulating the American intelligence for the overseas organizations: MI6, the Israeli’s, and the Saudi’s. That’s what he was doing. They were afraid of the exposure that he brought to the table for what he did with Prince Andrew, MI6, the Israeli’s, and the Saudi’s. That’s why (Alex) Acosta said to the media, “This is an intelligence criminal case, this is not a standalone criminal case.” Acosta said that.
Left-wing government suppressing statistics on migrant crime:
Swedish justice ministry manipulated crime statistics to hide migrant crime
Employees told the university researchers that their managers – acting on orders from the country’s Justice Ministry – instructed them to manipulate results on “hot potato” issues. Presumably, these results were ones that could embarrass the government, and likely dealt with issues of race or immigration.
Left-wing government suppressing statistics on migrant crime:
