Who Wants War with Russia? The Neocons and their allies are making it happen.
Government of Poland Outs U.S. State Dept Secretary ((Anthony Blinkin)) as a Liar Trying to Start WW3
Experts warned for years: Don't use Ukraine as anti-Putin pawn, US/NATO! But arrogant ((Neocons)) had plans for Slav-vs-Slav genocide.
Judeofascist Zionists and Neocons rehabilitated neo-Nazis in Ukraine to use against Putin and Christian Russia.
Biden admin and devilish ((Jew)) Zelensky deliberately provoked Russia to invade, feigning support for Ukrainian people.
Vladymyr Zelensky, The ((Jew)) who sold Ukraine
How Ukraine’s ((Jewish)) president ((Zelensky)) made peace with neo-Nazi paramilitaries on front lines of war with Russia
Grandiose narcissist former dancer and entertainer, ((Zelensky)) turns on his "weak" NATO overlords, demands WW3 to save his method acting career as "President of Ukraine"
Neocon propagandist Sean Hannity calls for Putin assassination
ZOG Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
Judeofascists And Kosher Neo-Nazis Unite! ((Zuckerberg's)) Facebook now allowing praise of neo-Nazi comrades
Melinda French Gates describes Bill Gates buddy (and Zionist pedophile operative) Jeffrey Epstein as "evil personified." "I had nightmares about [meeting him] afterwards." She later divorced Bill.
((Jeffrey Goldberg)) tries to rehabilitate murderous Zionist collaborator, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, to maintain Petrodollar
((Klaus Schwab)) and his tribe have a plan to use the Great Reset and the Covid Plandemic to steal your money, and brags about it. The "liberals" and neocons are part of the conspiracy.
Controlled By Unstable And Irrational Fanatics, The 'Liberal Order' Attempts To Suicide Itself To Punish Russia
No comments:
Post a Comment