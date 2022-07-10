After 100 years of world-wrecking "success' through war and upheaval, the ((Jew)) World Order meets its match in Putin
Ukraine is the sixth ((neocon)) war disaster. They're cursed, evil, or both.
The Cabal that runs America has expanded its Money Supply Ponzi Scheme 625% since 1994, but today blames Russia for inflation?
The Zionist sadomasochists who run the U.S. government — currently led by Joe “I am a Zionist” Biden — get their sadistic jollies off of torture
Author Matt Palumbo Lays Out How ((George Soros)) Has Significant Control Over Media Narratives
((George Soros)) Targets Hispanic Media
Dr. Kevin Barrett discusses ((Yuval Harari)), the Israeli transhumanist intellectual with close ties to ((Klaus Schwab)) and the World Economic Forum, and the promotion of transgenderism and transhumanism
AIPAC Lobbies Against Probe Of US-Palestinian Journalist Likely Murdered By Israeli Sniper
((Thomas Friedman)) professes to believe in a lot of globalist theories, but in reality, he believes in only one: racialist ((Jewish)) supremacy and “Israel” ruling the world
Endless list of ((Jew)) grievance continues to grow
Neocon Karl Rove keeps swindling the right, does sabotage work for corrupt Dem Governor ((JB Pritzker))
((Jews)) have Dr. Kevin MacDonald article on Jewish Influence removed from peer-reviewed, Israel-based academic journal Philosophia
No comments:
Post a Comment