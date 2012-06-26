Thirty years of Washington death-dealing, black hole spending, and futility in Mideast is all culminating in Islamism

Making the World Safe for Islamism, By Patrick J. Buchanan
...The Israelis now have as neighbors: Hezbollah to the north, an embittered, segregated Palestinian population of 2 million to the east, Hamas to the south and to the west an Egypt of 80 million that has just passed into the custody of the Muslim Brotherhood.
And among those seeking to bring down Assad are not only Americans, Turks, Saudis and Qatari, but al-Qaeda, the principal suspect in the terror bombings of Aleppo and Damascus, and the Muslim Brotherhood, which owes the Assad family a blood debt.
If Assad falls and Sunnis seize power and pursue their slogan — “Christians to Beirut and Alawites to the tomb” — a prediction: A return of the Golan Heights taken by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War will top the agenda of the new Damascus regime.
And now John McCain is calling for air strikes on Damascus and Bibi Netanyahu and his neocon allies have Tehran in their gun sights.
What exactly have we gained from 30 years of interventions in the Middle East — that China lost out on by staying out?...MORE...LINK
Chris Moore comments:
Is an American "civilization" that is too stupid to see through self-serving Zionist, Anglo-fascist and money-worshipper machinations, or too greedy to resist their ear-whispering sirens, a civilization that is destined for the ash-heap of history?
We now have final proof of the disasters that befall those who surrender themselves to this ilk, and how destructive "tolerance" for their conniving, warmongering and poison-pimping truly is.
Either Greco-Christian Western civilization will re-impose itself on America and utterly crush these poisonous parasites, or Americans will slowly limp into serfdom (with these State Capitalist oligarchs and plutocrats lording over them with the Big Brother whip hand) and ultimately oblivion.
Anyone without the guts to take on and destroy the corrupt, deranged, perverted Zionist-Globalist Ruling Class that itself ultimately destined for eclipse is a coward, a fool, and an enemy, because sooner or later, they're going down anyway.
The only question that remains is whether they'll destroy the country in the process. Sociopaths and egomaniacs that they are, they'll happily see the U.S. obliterated before admitting their own incompetence and surrender to demonic greed is at the root of our crises.
Such people are too irrational, insane and egocentric to bargain with; such people only understand the hammer of the gods.
