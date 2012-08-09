Does Mitt Romney share the ethics, personal culture and values of the Israel-first casino billionaire poised to become his biggest donor? Sadly, yes

Following Romney's recent trip to Israel, I wrote a LibertarianToday.com post about how the candidate is attempting to further join the U.S. and Israel at the hip by disingenuously claiming that America and the Jewish state share common values, a common "culture," and a shared commitment to "the rule of law."
But Israel's culture and rule of law, which amounts to a combination of apartheid mixed with Jim Crow mixed with institutional Jewish supremacism, all based upon ancient, stubbornly racist Jewish doctrine and dogma (dogma that proudly stiff-necked Zionist Jewry has no intention whatsoever of reforming or changing) and on Halakha (Jewish religious law) have nothing whatsoever to do with America's evolving, Western, Greco-Roman, Christian and common law-based culture and ideals.
As I noted in the original piece, the main reason Romney wants to conflate the Jewish state with the U.S. is to protect his own economic interests, and the economic interests of the larger Zionist racket (of which Sheldon Adelson is also a member) and protect what might be called the Judaic values to which he, the neoconservatives, the neoliberals, and other Judeophiles, (including wealthy and powerful elements within the Democratic Party) all subscribe.
One way that Romney and the right-wing half of the bipartisan Judeophile racket goes about justifying the exorbitant "prosperity" of their ideological order (which, like the over $100 billion in "aid" received by Israel from the U.S. over the decades, is come by in an underhanded, coercive, non-productive manner) is by invoking Biblical passages that claim Jewry is "chosen" by God, and that "God blesses those that bless the Jews," (according to the Old Testament).
Of course, this is classic charlatanism, and simply a means for Zionists to explain away their hugely disproportionate and looted wealth, which has nothing whatsoever to do with their supposed "righteousness," but rather is a consequence of their syndicate, its low ethics, and insatiable greed -- all of which is then camouflaged behind haughty pretenses of religious holiness.
The contemporary heirs to the ancient, profiteering Pharisees and Jewish temple priests that Jesus railed against, and to the corrupt Church Indulgence-dealers that Martin Luther despised, have simply secularized their rhetoric (Jewish "culture" is superior, says Romney, avoiding the word "religion") and adapted the rackets of their forbears into the business, national policy, political and geopolitical realms.
But it gets worse, because in addition to charlatanism, what Romney and his Zionist partners are sanctifying is an entire system of economic corruption and predation.
For example, writing in the Village Voice of Mitt Romney's tenure, methods and ethics from 1984 to 1999 at Bain Capital, a venture capital firm he co-founded, Pet Kotz observes:
Romney's specialty was flipping companies—or what he often calls "creative destruction." It's the age-old theory that the new must constantly attack the old to bring efficiency to the economy, even if some companies are destroyed along the way. In other words, people like Romney are the wolves, culling the herd of the weak and infirm.Kotz goes on to document how Romney and his partners took over blue collar companies like steel mills, many of them with lengthy histories of profitability, paid themselves huge, unearned management fees, shorted company pensions, neglected proper maintenance and capital equipment investment, borrowed heavily against the companies with debt instruments like bonds (using the proceeds to feather their own nests), and essentially wrung them for all their short-term worth at the expense of the employees and long-term corporate viability.
His formula was simple: Bain would purchase a firm with little money down, then begin extracting huge management fees and paying Romney and his investors enormous dividends.
The result was that previously profitable companies were now burdened with debt. But much like the Enron boys, Romney's battery of MBAs fancied themselves the smartest guys in the room. It didn't matter if a company manufactured bicycles or contact lenses; they were certain they could run it better than anyone else.
Bain would slash costs, jettison workers, reposition product lines, and merge its new companies with other firms. With luck, they'd be able to dump the firm in a few years for millions more than they'd paid for it.
But the beauty of Romney's thesis was that it really didn't matter if the company succeeded. Because he was yanking out cash early and often, he would profit even if his targets collapsed.
The results? Many of the companies that he and his partners targeted went bankrupt, leaving thousands unemployed, but "by the time Romney left in 1999, Bain had averaged an 88 percent annual return on investment," says Kotz -- and Romney was personally worth millions.
And as Kotz notes, after piecing together Romney's track record and reviewing 77 investments made under his direction, even the business-friendly Wall Street Journal found that "nearly one in three of the companies experienced severe financial trouble. One in five wound up in bankruptcy. The more telling figure: Of Romney's 10 biggest moneymakers, he ultimately destroyed four of them, leaving bankruptcy judges to clean up the mess."
But Romney's ill-gotten wealth pales in comparison to that of one of his biggest backers, casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who is reportedly worth $25 billion, is prepared to donate $100 million to Romney's campaign, and who proudly boasts of being an Israel-first Zionist Jew.
What does Adelson expects from Romney in return for the $100 million? An official Israel-first stance straight down the line, reports The Daily Beast -- including the release of Jewish-American Zionist spy for Israel, Jonathan Pollard, whose espionage once put the entire U.S. at risk to Soviet nukes:
Casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson, a major contributor to Mitt Romney’s election effort, is pressing the Republican nominee to come out for the release of Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, a major Republican donor and associates of Adelson and Romney tell The Daily Beast...As for Sheldon Adelson's personal Jewish culture and Judaic values of the sort that Mitt Romney loves to so publicly tout?
The billionaire has also asked Romney to state publicly that Israeli-Palestinian peace talks are a waste of time because the Palestinians are unwilling to make peace, according to the sources—and he wants a firmer commitment from Romney to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in what would be a de facto recognition of Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem...
A former naval intelligence officer, Pollard was sentenced to life in prison in 1987 for selling U.S. secrets to Israel—a crime that he acknowledged committing at the time, and which the Israeli government itself formally acknowledged in 1998...
In addition to making his billions by peddling the gambling vice, the New York Times reports that "Adelson and his company are under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice on allegations of foreign bribery," and that one of Adelson's own ex-employees alleges "that Adelson had initiated a “prostitution strategy” to draw customers to the Macau [gambling] facilities."
Ah, yes, now we're getting down to the real essence of the Judeo-Zionist values embraced by Adelson, Romney and their racket...and really the "values" of the entirety of the bipartisan, Israel-first wing of the corrupt Beltway political class: degenerate, unrepentant, money-worship, all wrapped in an air of fraudulent righteousness, and smuggled into power within a Trojan horse of "defending the Jews" -- when all that is really being defended is the (clearly criminal) Zionist racket and its predations upon law abiding citizens in both the U.S. and Palestine.
