As Romney and Obama both continue to demonstrate, America desperately needs a political party that refuses to put Israel first

The neolib candidate, thus, must not only match the promises made by the neocon candidate, but must outdo those promises in pro-Israel and pro-Jewish militancy, and usually does.
This goes on blatantly at the Congressional level, and now, most disturbingly, at the presidential election level, as well.
And so it went following Mitt Romney's recent trip to Jerusalem, in which he broke with long-standing official U.S. government policy and declared that city, not Tel Aviv, to be Israel's capital...recognition of which from the U.S. being a long-time item on the Zionist agenda.
Jennifer Rubin, a hard-core neocon Jewish Zionist blogger for the Washington Post, immediately chimed in with an implicit accusation of anti-Semitism by declaring that Obama has a "hostile stance toward the Jewish state" for not promising Israel what Romney just had:
Without specifically criticizing President Obama in his speech in Jerusalem, Mitt Romney delivered a blow to the Obama campaign’s frantic efforts to defend the president’s hostile stance toward the Jewish state simply by saying: “It is a deeply moving experience to be in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.” The Obama administration can’t even say that much, a sign of how reflectively protective of the Palestinians’ sensibilities is this president.But President Obama and the neolib Jewish Zionist advisor at his ear for many years now, David Axelrod, were not going to be outdone in Israel-first bona fides, and had an ace up their sleeves: negotiating a commitment by the U.S. to go to war against Iran on behalf of Israel by June of 2013 if Iran hasn't "halted it's nuclear program by then," according to a report in The Times of Israel.
American and Israeli officials are working to arrange a meeting between US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at which the White House will assure Israel that the US will use force to stop Iran’s nuclear weapons drive by next June at the latest if the Islamic Republic has not halted its program by then, Israel’s Channel 10 news reported on Tuesday night.Albeit crude and demagogic, it's an incredibly effective strategy by the Israel-first neocon and neolib political operatives that serve as the brain trust for the each wing of the two party apparatus: attain pro-Zionist promises from candidate A, and then use the neocon press to accuse candidate B of anti-Semitism until he matches those promises and ups the ante. Once candidate B ups the ante, the neolib press accuses candidate A of anti-Semitism until he outdoes candidate B's latest promises...and so on, and so on, and so on...
The meeting will take place in New York or Washington at the end of September or the very beginning of October, the report said. David Axelrod, senior strategist in Obama’s re-election campaign, is coordinating arrangements for the meeting, the report said.
The key formulation being discussed for Obama to assure Netanyahu is that the US “will attack Iran by June 2013″ if the Iranian nuclear weapons drive has not halted by then, the report said.
America needs an America first political party that isn't afraid of being accused of anti-Semitism for not putting the Jewish state first, because as has been demonstrated time and again, the never ending Israel-first one-upmanship can only end in an ideologically Zionist Beltway political class carrying out perpetual U.S. wars for Israel, and pursuing the attendant Judeo-supremaciast agenda of Zionism on both an international and domestic scale until America is run ragged and in ruins.
Neocon Romney: Ready to get tough with America-firsters opposed to a world war over Jerusalem
Neolibs Obama and Axelrod: Countering with an Israel-first war agenda of their own
