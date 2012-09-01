FOR LIBERTARIAN NATIONALISM: ANTI-CORPORATIST, ANTI-COMMUNIST, ANTI-GLOBALIST...PRO-SOVEREIGNTY, PRO-POPULIST, PRO-FREE ENTERPRISE
Saturday, September 01, 2012
Iraq War, The Sequel: Corrupt Zionist-Imperialist political class recycles same framework of lies against Iran used to swindle Americans into Iraq
Chris Moore comments:
Few dispute that the U.S. was taken into the Iraq war based upon inaccurate intelligence. The only bones of contention are whether that intelligence was deliberately created and "stovepiped" to the top, and put in front of a political class pre-disposed to believe whatever was dangled before it so long as it was conducive to their greed, or whether it was all one big misunderstanding; and whether massive U.S. wars in the Middle East were pre-planned well before the 9/11 casus belli, or whether they were simply a reaction to 9/11 (even though Iraq had nothing whatsoever to do with the attacks).
The answers to all those questions are Project for the New American Century and A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm and The Office of Special Plans, and The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy the totality of which prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the Mideast wars were and are part of a preconceived Zionist-Imperialist political class plan designed to enrich Imperial Beltway-connected crony capitalists and crony socialists, destroy Israel's enemies in the Mideast, and attain Beltway hegemony over the Mideast oil supply.
They also show that Jewish Zionists were and are the instigators and intellectual driving force behind all of this, and that they essentially formulated these plans and then dangled them in front of a corrupt, greedy and degenerate, Judaized Beltway political class, and then used Zionist dominance of mass media to implement the evil scheme and hoodwink the American public.
In short, America is being ruled by a corrupt and degenerate, alien political class and elite that needs to be removed from power and put on trial for treason.
No comments:
