On the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 inside job, are Americans finally ready to start facing facts?

(By Chris Moore) -- Citing the minimal risk of terrorism relative to the larger risks associated with merely driving a car, or the even bigger risks associated with starting a world war, on the 11th anniversary, Scientific American wonders: Did the U.S. Overreact to the 9/11 Attacks?
Actually, no, America didn't overreact. But the Zionist-occupied, neo-Imperialist Beltway overreacted, just as it planned to do all along.
And look at the beneficiaries of the overreaction -- all Zionists and their Imperialist accomplices:
-Israel (U.S. wars for Israel);
-the military-industrial complex (Zionists are fanatics and militants, always at sword's points with someone, and hence they and their Imperialist accomplices might as well find a way to profit from Jewry's polarizing character);
-Big Government and the "Homeland Security" police state (Zionist Jewry is too racist to proselytize, and hence needs a pseudo-"secular" Big Brother police state to keep the goyim in line when they inevitably figure out who is at the center of the latest racist and murderous racketeering, which is also why authoritarian Jews constructed a totalitarian police state in the early Soviet;
-and crony-capitalist, crony-socialist State Capitalism, which relies on the (Jewish dominated) Federal Reserve bankster fiat money Ponzi scheme to keep its inner circle billionaires fat, and to keep the millions of dependants and useful idiots it has acclimated to its swindles pacified.
But now that the entire, farcical, murderous, proto-totalitarian Ponzi scheme is melting down, people are only starting to look at how the Zionists have slowly been injecting their poison into the American body politic over the last hundred years in preparation for their final coup.
Sadly for them, the Internet has come along and exposed their treachery, but at least their backup plan of fleeing to Israel is in place. (And some people still wonder why the Zionist-occupied Beltway is so obsessed with attaining "security" for Israel at any cost. Here's a little clue: "How did American Jews get so rich? Since the mass immigration some 100 years ago, Jews have become richest religious group in American society. They make up only 2% of US population, but 25% of 400 wealthiest Americans. How did it happen, and how crucial is their aid to Israel?" )
So after 100 years of this insanity, the last 11 of which have been taken to ridiculous extremes, are the two mainstream parties finally ready to face the troves of "inside job" evidence and confront the Zionist-Imperialist menace in their midst?
Of course not, because they are both bought and owned -- lock, stock and barrel -- by the Zionist perps.
In other words, they will never be "ready" because they are corrupt to the core, complicit by negligence and guilty by association, and essentially co-conspirators who have a vested interest in maintaining the corrupt status-quo and declaring 9/11 truth inquiries "conspiracy theories" that are "anti-Semitic."
If 9/11 truthers ever really want to get to the bottom of it all and expose the truth to the world, they better be prepared to overthrow the two-party apparatus that is protecting the perps, because that is what is standing between them and full disclosure.
In fact, that may well be what is standing between all Americans and the survival of their country.
No comments:
Post a Comment