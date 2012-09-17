Democrats' God and Jerusalem plank at recent convention exposed the dark underbelly of neophyte Zionism that motivates elites of both mainline parties

As Jason Ditz of AntiWar.com reported:
Throwing official support behind Israel was the order of the day in Charlotte, as the Democrats quickly revised their official platform to re-include an endorsement of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel after taking a public lashing by Republicans for not having it in.The Democrat-partisan, liberal Jewish comedian Jon Stewart did a segment of his Daily Show critical of how easily Democrats are manipulated by Republicans demagoguing God and Jerusalem, but a closer study of the issue shows that it was actually Jewish Zionists within the mainstream of the Democratic Party itself that pushed for inclusion of the Jerusalem plank.
The move was not only hastily done, but downright ugly, as convention chair Antonio Villaraigosa called three identical voice votes on the issue, and when each audibly failed announced that “the motion is adopted.” It was met with the chorus of boos as the change clearly did not reflect the wishes of convention-goers.
And while the Republicans were chastising Democrats for not having that language in their platform in the first place, it was eventually discovered, because apparently they didn’t check first, that the Republican platform did the same thing, removing a 2008 promise to endorse Jerusalem as the “undivided capital” as well as removing a promise to move the embassy.
During the Democratic convention, an article in the Jewish Week reported on the indignation over its absence by Jewish Zionist Democrats such as Sen. Charles Schumer, Rep. Eliot Engel, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, and it became clear that they and other wealthy and powerful Zionist-partisan Democrats were the force that ram-rodded the plank into the Democratic platform over the objections of the rank and file plebes, who complained they were "shammed".
All of this once again raises the issue of Jewish Zionist domination of the Democratic Party, and whether wealthy and powerful Zionists are putting the interests and agenda of Israel and organized Jewry ahead of the interests of America -- and not just Jewish Zionists in the Democratic Party, but Judeo-"Christian," messianic or ideological Zionists in both parties, as well, particularly within the neocon coalition on the right.
It seems the "secular" elites engineering so many of these conflicts with the Islamic world aren't so secular at all. Their religion is a combination of messianic Zionism and hyper materialism, and this applies on both the right (the Jewish neocons, the Judeo-Christian Zionists and their Big Brother God crony capitalism) and the left (Holocaustianity, Judeophile liberalism and their Big Brother God crony socialism).
"God blesses those who bless the Jews," seems to be the implicit operational slogan for both parties.
Of course, it's the grand pose of party elites that they are secular, objective, impartial and scientific on issues of public policy, but make no mistake...sneering religious bigotry and delusions of Godly grandeur underlie so much of what they do. That, and protecting "the secrets of the temple" at the Jewish-dominated Federal Reserve, which underwrites Imperium and its neophyte Zionist agenda, and has helped engineer a vast re-distribution of wealth from the Middle Class to the 1% over the last 40 years.
