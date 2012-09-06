Democrat delegates complain they were "shammed" by Zionists and their lackeys at the Democratic National Convention last night

FoxNews.com reports on how, as one delegate put it, rank and file Democrats felt "shammed":
Democrats are still struggling to come to terms with the brief, but raucous, floor fight that erupted Wednesday at their convention over the restoration of references to God and Jerusalem as Israel's capital to the official platform.Having Washington officially declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has been a priority on the Zionist agenda for years, because it essentially provides the Jewish state sanction for complete control, sovereignty and moral authority over a city that is considered holy by Jews, Christians and Muslims.
Delegates who opposed the move were grumbling about being steamrolled by party leaders. And those party leaders were giving conflicting stories about what actually happened.
Immediately after the vote late Wednesday afternoon, platform committee head and former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland told Fox News the move was merely a "clarification" and not an "error."
But President Obama's deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter contradicted that in an interview Thursday morning with Fox News, as she explained how Obama personally intervened to restore those references.
"They were a mistake and he said we've got to fix it," she said. "President Obama didn't agree with the platform. He sought to change it."
Meanwhile, delegates who objected called the process unfair.
Rashida Tlaib, a member of the Michigan delegation and the state's House of Representatives, told Fox News that delegates had been "shammed" because it was clear the party did not have the votes to change back the language. Tlaib called it "irresponsible" and "wrong."
"It failed twice, and for whatever reason it still failed but was still pushed through," Tlaib said, referring to the three votes that were called during the brief but chaotic procedural move.
And having the concept of God conflated with the concept of Jews presiding over God's holy city was also a major coup for the Zionists, which was exactly how the Judeo-Christian Zionist who claimed to be an ordained minister and who introduced the proposal, former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland, framed the issue.
And now, since leadership of both mainline parties in the corrupt Beltway have officially rolled over on all fronts, it seems Zionism can itself be declared the official policy of Washington.
No wonder our country is increasingly becoming a joke in the eyes of the rest of the world; it's a 600 lb gorilla being led around on leash by a 60 lb. Israel-first pygmy dangling dollar bills under its nose.
Here's video of the charlatan Zionist swindle:
As Philip Weiss of Mondoweiss comments:
Last night was an amazing moment at the Democratic National Convention; for an instant, we saw the Israel lobby naked on the national stage. When party bosses stuffed the phrase, "Jerusalem is and will remain the capital of Israel," back into the platform, reportedly at the command of the president himself, and the Democratic rank-and-file on the floor bridled at the command and booed, and even the convention chair, Mayor Villaraigosa, looked to be following orders, the curtain was pulled back on the wizard of Oz-- to use the great conspiratorial figure of a previous American century-- and the press and the informed public were left to discuss what we had all just seen...Ideological Zionists and their lackeys, both Jewish and Gentile, are such dishonest and sinister people. Left to right, nearly all of America's problems can be laid at their feet, from getting lied into Middle East wars for Israel to having our middle class jobs plundered and exported overseas to fatten up the globalist-corporatist bottom line to the Fed and bankster-engineered housing bubble and bust to the disgusting malpractice of the controlled mainstream media to the state capitalism/crony socialism that has created a monstrous, nation-looting government leviathan...
Most of the press subsequently performed damage control. Larry O'Donnell of MSNBC poohpoohed it as routine platform-management. Andrea Mitchell changed the subject to the weather shifting tonight's venue, and balloons. Only one commentator truly distinguished himself. Chris Hayes of MSNBC said that it was a "craven" moment and went right to the policy implications, that Israel's claim to Jerusalem is "untenable" and one cause of the endless conflict in the Middle East. Rachel Maddow quickly turned the subject to the other word the Dems had reinserted in the platform-- God-- to get the conversation back on safe ground.
This is what happens to a country when it lets a snotty, greedy, messianic international class with no patriotism, no affection for the People, no honor or nobility, and no dedication to Western civilization and the Greco-Christian principles that are its basis worm its way into the top institutions and elite leadership of a Western country -- it poisons the politics and putrefies the establishment
I don't care whether it's Mitt Romney, George W. Bush, Newt Gingrich and the rest of the sneering, Judeo-"Christian" Zionist establishment on the neocon "right," or Chuck Schumer, Joe Lieberman, Dianne Feinstein, Lloyed Blankfein and the entire Diaspora Jewish Zionist fifth column on the neoliberal "left," Zionists are self-serving predators and haughty, tribalistic antagonists of the populist American melting pot and of America as an objective advocate of democracy dedicated to the principle of equal rights, justice and representation for all.
This makes ideological Zionism a mortal threat not only to the U.S., but to Western civilization in its entirety -- a threat that MUST be confronted if the masses of America and the West are to regain any approximation of their former glory and their progressively improving civil rights, liberty, equality, and standard of living.
Hey! Ho! The Zionists must go!
No comments:
Post a Comment