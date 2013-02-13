A Message From Chris Moore: Between posts on Libertarian Today, please follow me on Reddit

As I continue to distill my thinking and writing down to a coherent and actionable anti-Zionist, pro-Western Civilization philosophy, between Libertarian Today and Judeofascism.com essays, please follow my posts, quips, thoughts, ideas and opinions (and clashes with agitated Zionists) on Reddit.com, where I post as Ijob911.
And don't forget to register and use the upvote button on reddit to counter the downvote brigades organized there by the Tribe to suppress critical posts and discussion about Israel, its Diaspora Zionist fifth column in the U.S., and their corrupt "Judas Class" lackeys and drooling useful idiots. -- Chris Moore
this is not an ideological battle of left vs right, GOP vs Dems, Socialism vs liberty. This is ethnic warfare against white people.
Why are hostile globalist elite defending Israel as a Jewish ethnostate with Jewish only immigration, but ravaging white majority Europe, North America into a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural Gulag with dystopian non-White colonization?
Why do gullible Whites kowtow to hostile Jewish & crypto-Jewish elite, who butcher White soldiers in bankrupting wars, infiltrate & subvert our banks & spying agencies, indoctrinate us in classrooms & mass media, & plunder our jobs & wages?
East Asia is 99% yellow. Africa is 99% Black. West Asia is 99% Brown. But 3rd world colonizers are annihilating Whites, just as Chinese colonizers are annihilating Tibet.
"Native" Americans are not native. They invaded from East Asia. Not just Whites, but Muslims, Jews, China, India, Mayans, Africans all are guilty of slavery, imperialism. Whites were victims of Islamic, Jewish, African imperialism, slavery.
Gullible Whites should reject subversive Jewish ideologies like libertarianism, feminism, liberalism, socialism, and reject hostile slanders of racism, collectivism.
Love to all humanity, but White people must unite & organize to advance their families, their fertility, their interests. Reading list:
