How globalist operative Soros keeps Big Tech CEO's in line, and plays the American people for rubes

Pressuring Facebook publicly, putting it a no-win situation with the public is just part of Soros’ strategy to regain control over information flow of the internet. It has been a decade-long, multi-step process. First, create a solution in search of a problem. Net Neutrality was a means to create bandwidth subsidization with the government enforcing access. This appeals to the leftards in the audience, worried about corporate control when it would never happen. To Donald Trump’s credit he ended that. Second, create another problem by enticing social media platforms to use their power to curtail speech in an unbalanced way, breaching the firewall of Section 230 protection. This fires up the Q-tards, libertarians and conservatives. All the while they were undermining the public’s trust in how their data is handled, and personifying the corruption — Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg — forcing them to publicly deal with the issues, well beyond their comfort zone. That turns public frustration and anger over the unfairness into a call to action. Well, that call to action finally arrived. Soros penned another of his outrageous opinion pieces in the New York Times on Friday (of course, not behind the paywall) to attack Mark Zuckerberg demanding his removal as CEO of Facebook. That’s the headline.
Want to do something about the 9/11 inside job other than tear at your shirt and gnash your teeth? Imagine the demise of a vile cosmopolitan landlord...
Will the new coronavirus force the end of the liberal-neocon-globalist partnership in crime?
The Consequence of Globalism Is World Instability
If a deadly coronavirus pandemic or some other one does erupt and there is a world depression, we should be very clear in our mind that globalism was the cause. Countries whose governments are so thoughtless or corrupt as to make their populations vulnerable to disruptive events abroad are medically, economically, socially, and politically unstable. The consequence of globalism is world instability.
The Fed and its corrupt bankers have America and much of the world hooked on their crack:
The Coronavirus And The Markets
The demand for repo injections has abated for now. But last week’s T-bill purchases – good, old-fashioned QE – were $22 billion, or about $90 billion a month, and their declared intentions have been for about $80 billion a month plus repos when needed... I’ll keep you updated on this virus and these new injections that are just proving that the Fed can’t taper without the system blowing up – we’re hooked on “the crack.”
The last stand of civilization vs. the globalist nest of vipers:
Radical Parallels
In the fullness of time, this age will most likely be viewed as the end point of a cycle that began in the last century. Perhaps the end of several cycles. The end of the Jewish century in America will be a cabal of paranoid Jewish radicals failing to remove the last white male president. Impeachment will be the last gasp of the old order, ushering in an age of reform. Maybe it will be the end point of order itself, setting off the final battle between the radicals and the defenders of civilization.
Globalism is a ruling class scam, rigged by the usual suspects. Bernie Sanders used to know this, but his Hebrew greed and ambition got the best of him:
Diversity or Socialism?
The white privilege scam, for example, gaslights some whites into seeing diminishing white economic prospects into thinking it is their own fault. Race based affirmative action seeks to pad America’s 10-15% elite with more “diversity” by integrating the wealthiest blacks and Mexicans to create the fictitious impression of a meritocracy, but average people of all races do not see the benefits. Ordinary white people have become racial scapegoats. The factors that have led to the collapse of the middle class have specifically hit white people the hardest: financialization of the economy, liberalization of trade that allows companies to ship millions of manufacturing jobs abroad, and mass immigration that insources indentured and illegal slave labor.
Democrat clown show has alienated their temperamental globalist master, and they're scared that Bernie will make things worse:
Tucker: Democrats know Bernie Sanders can win and they're scared
Dem elites to get behind another One Percenter?:
Bernie Sanders Leads the Popular Vote in Iowa; Wall Street-Friendly Bloomberg Has a PlanBloomberg appears intent upon defeating any realignment of political control away from the one percent in America. He is self-funding his Presidential campaign and has already spent $188 million, more than twice the expenditures of Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Bloomberg is a multi-billionaire whose wealth derives from leasing financial data terminals to Wall Street’s trading floors around the globe. Bloomberg’s police force bloodied, brutalized, pepper-sprayed and engaged in mass arrests of peaceful protesters during the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2012.
Do the Shysters and Shylocks running the Democratic Party WANT their voters to know its all rigged in order to demoralize them?
They're Still Stealing the Iowa Caucus in Spite of Being Exposed
The corruption ran deep in the Iowa caucus:
Questions for the Iowa Caucus Counters
Self-righteous Lefties have met the "fascists," and see themselves:
Re-Contextualizing Fascism
Oliver Cromwell was landed gentry. Gerrard Winstanley – the leader of the Diggers, the far left of the revolutionists of the ‘English Civil War’ – was a middle-class businessman. Robespierre was a lawyer. Lenin was famously middle-class. Castro was born into a prosperous farming family and studied law at university. Guevara was a doctor. The workers and peasants get behind them because they also like this new ‘democratic’ idea and because they need some improvement in their lives. There is a revolution (we are not talking about ‘revolts’ here), sometimes it is bloody. The new leaders realise that the workers and peasants had a slightly different idea about how things should proceed and begin a clampdown.
The "Democratic" Party is dominated by soulless shysters pulling strings from behind the scenes:
Why are Democratic Candidates Taking Money From Union-Busting Lawyers? Biden bundler and Comcast exec David Cohen appears to be at the center of some of this anti-worker influence, as his guest list for a Biden kick-off fundraiser last April included Steven Cozen, founder and chairman of Cozen O’Connor, as well as Ballard Spahr partner and lobbyist Ken Jarin. Cozen and Jarin were revealed to have raised at least $25,000 for Biden when the campaign released its bundlers list at 11pm the Friday after Christmas. Former Pennsylvania Governor and Ballard Spahr Special Counsel Ed Rendell was a co-host of the fundraiser.
Iowa election theft the poisonous fruits of an infiltration program that began with Lyndon Johnson:
Grand Theft Iowa
How was it possible for Buttigieg to erase a 7-point deficit in days to lead the caucus tally with most votes counted? It’s reminiscent of Lyndon Johnson’s 1948 Dem Senate campaign triumph, overcoming a 20,000 vote deficit to gain an 87-vote victory. According to historian Robert Caro, it wasn’t “the only (US) election…ever stolen, but there was never such brazen thievery” to that time. Welcome to Iowa in 2016 and this week. Digital age technology and backroom manipulation make anything possible, election fraud today easier than ever.
To putrefy the nation, CBS gatekeepers inject their Zionist racism at every opportunity:
Gayle King criticizes 'totally out of context' CBS clip of interview on Kobe Bryant rape allegations
“I felt really good about the interview," she says. "So, for the network to take the most salacious part when taken out of context, and put it up online for people who didn’t see the whole interview, is very upsetting to me and that’s something I’m going to have to deal with them. There will be a very intense discussion about that."
Greedy liberal war propagandist is trying to manage the herd and the narrative for his globalist masters:
Nobody Sets Out To Become A War Propagandist. It Just Sort Of Happens
Huffington Post UK’s Senior Editor Chris York has published what is by my count his 12th smear piece against a small group of academics and independent journalists who’ve expressed skepticism of Establishment Syria narratives... The purpose of these smear pieces is not to generate clicks, and it is not to inform the public. It’s to manipulate public thought. It’s to de-platform voices which are skeptical of what we’re being told to believe about a nation long targeted by the Western empire for regime change, it’s to provide a resource that other narrative managers can circulate and cite in their own spin jobs, and it’s to inoculate the mainstream herd from any potential outbreak of wrongthink.
Joker slams Hollywood racism and his fellow "white" (big Joker laugh) soft-core Zionist racists who populate it:
Joaquin Phoenix Slams All-White Nominees During BAFTA Award Speech
“I think that we have to really do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it — so that’s on us,” he concluded.
Kim Iverson probes the Deep State and the bureaucracy that Trump is contending with:
"Are The MIC and CIA Behind The Impeachment Of Donald Trump?"
Trump ejects Bloomberg News spy and propagandist as media company admits its functionary role in owner Michael Bloomberg's campaign:
Donald Trump Campaign Ejects Bloomberg Reporter from Iowa Campaign EventBloomberg News is owned by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who announced his decision to run for president in November. The editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News announced afterward they would not investigate their owner or any of his Democrat rivals for president but would continue to investigate Trump.
Why does Trump maintain ties with Israel and the two-faced Hebrews persecuting him and America First?
The Trump Impeachment: A Clash Between America’s Competing Elites?
Is the Trump impeachment a Jewish coup? It’s a dangerous question even to ask. The Christian news outlet TruNews was labeled an anti-Semitic conspiracy-theory website and banned by a Jewish-dominated company—YouTube—for saying so... In effect, impeachment is a project of the numerically-dominant Jewish Democrat-voting Left, with the Jewish counsels for the Democrats questioning Jewish witnesses in House committees headed by Jewish representatives, and covered with breathless enthusiasm by Jewish-owned media outlets like MSNBC, CNN, and The New York Times.
White House infiltrator Kushner insults the Palestinians so they'll reject Trump's "Deal of the Century" and he and his Zionist cohort can go right on killing:
Kushner: Palestinians Have Never Done Anything Right in Their Sad, Pathetic Lives
The first son-in-law has warned Palestinians not to “screw up this opportunity” at peace that he’s so graciously given to them.
Bush and Obama were also sold a Mideast war bill of goods by the same Zionist-liberal-neocon cabal. At some point, this presidential "naivety" becomes unbelievable:
Stumbling into Catastrophe
President Trump was sold a bill of goods on the assassination of Iran’s revered military leader, Qassim Soleimani, likely by a cabal around Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the long-discredited neocon David Wurmser. A former Netanyahu advisor and Iraq war propagandist, Wurmser reportedly sent memos to his mentor, John Bolton, while Bolton was Trump’s National Security Advisor (now, of course, he’s the hero of the #resistance for having turned on his former boss) promising that killing Soleimani would be a cost-free operation that would catalyze the Iranian people against their government and bring about the long-awaited regime change in that country.
Foreign intelligence agencies understand the US is under globalist occupation that has the worst intentions for their nations, and no longer listen to its demands:
Russia starts production of S-400 missile defense systems for India, ‘all commitments being fulfilled’ despite US pressure
Despite the pressure from abroad, India has remained adamant that it be allowed to pursue its military purchases independently, insisting the decision would not be made by the United States or any other foreign country. Turkey’s own plans to procure the S-400 have not gone over well in Washington, prompting the US to boot Ankara from its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, arguing the system is not “compatible” with the stealth fighter or other NATO defense infrastructure. Like India, however, Turkey has shown no signs of abandoning the multi-billion dollar deal.
Globalist-outfitted migrant army attempt invasion of Europe and are fended off by Hungary:
Hungary: Military boats deployed to Tisza river to defend Europe
Last, month Secretary of State of the Ministry of Interior Károly Kontrát noted that in 2019, 17,200 illegal migrants were stopped trying to enter Hungary. Kontrát has also warned that the number of migrants gathered on the Balkan Penninsula had reached 100,000, and had the potential to spark a migrant crisis similar to what was seen in 2015... “Fence cutters, spades, maps, lists of addresses, taxi numbers – they have them all. They are very well prepared to cross the border of Hungary,” Németh added.
