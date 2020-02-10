Professor Fired For Claiming Zionists Were Behind 9-11 Receives Settlement For Wrongful Dismissal
Oberlin College has recently settled a discrimination lawsuit brought against it by a former professor who was fired for sharing well-documented ‘conspiracy theories’ about the Rothschild banking dynasty and the jewish involvement in many false flag terror attacks, including 9-11.
Oberlin College has recently settled a discrimination lawsuit brought against it by a former professor who was fired for sharing well-documented ‘conspiracy theories’ about the Rothschild banking dynasty and the jewish involvement in many false flag terror attacks, including 9-11.
A $2 trillion war for the Deep State/Israel/ZOG:
The Iraq War has cost the US nearly $2 trillion
Even if the U.S. administration decided to leave — or was evicted from — Iraq immediately, the bill of war to the U.S. to date would be an estimated $1.922 trillion in current dollars. This figure includes not only funding appropriated to the Pentagon explicitly for the war, but spending on Iraq by the State Department, the care of Iraq War veterans and interest on debt incurred to fund 16 years of U.S. military involvement in the country.
Want to do something about the 9/11 inside job other than tear at your shirt and gnash your teeth? Imagine the demise of a vile cosmopolitan landlord...
The weaponized refugees of globalists and their wars will not be allowed in Hungary to destroy Christendom:Orbán: Not a single Muslim immigrant in Hungary, declares liberalism over
The Hungarian premier highlighted two catastrophic failures of liberal western governments in the recent past: their mishandling of the 2008 global financial crisis and their current mismanagement of the ongoing migrant crisis. Orbán also noted stark differences between Hungary’s migration policy compared to policies that Western European countries have embraced. While mentioning Europe’s growing Muslim population which has coincided with its rapidly declining Christian population, Orbán said: “According to the liberals, this is fine, because they don’t like Christian society,” before noting that the suicidal choice was theirs to make, but that forcing Central Europeans to follow in their footsteps is completely unacceptable.
Refugees from endless wars for greedy ZOG piling up in Serbia, but Hungary isn't going to participate in the globalist great game:
Hundreds of migrants bused back to Serbia after amassing at Hungarian border
The migrants, most of whom were Syrian, Afghani, Yemeni, Moroccan, and Palestinian, arrived at the Kelebia-Tomba border crossing last night when they started to protest and attempted to enter Hungary, Balkan Insight reports.
Destroying Christendom and Western Civilization is their goal:
Racist Comcast/(((Roberts clan))) propagandist Maddow always has a white scapegoat at the ready:
Rachel Maddow Blames 4Chan For Shambles in Iowa
Ross accused Maddow of engaging in “pure disinformation” in front of an audience of millions. The MSNBC host made the bizarre claims despite her own colleagues at the network debunking 4chan’s involvement earlier in the day. Just be glad that Maddow didn’t blame “Russian bots” for the shambles as many on Twitter did earlier this week.
Warren says she'll skip Zionist lobby conference, immediately sinks in rigged polls:
[WATCH] User Clip: Warren on AIPAC, Israel
Globalist Hollywood and MSM doing their part for endless wars, because that's what they're paid to do:
Oliver Stone Says Hollywood Even More Heavily Censored Since 9/11
“Now, censorship isn’t something that exclusively affects the American film industry,” Stone lamented, “I can read the American media but they all say the same things … And you don’t hear from Iran and China, you don’t hear from [North] Korea, you don’t hear from Venezuela, you don’t get their point of view.” The CIA realized – after World War II, basically – they [went into] the business, the news business, they put their people, their agents at newspapers, at magazines and television.
(((Hollywood))) takes out its warped sickness and rage on kids. It's also a means of fascist Hebrew indoctrination, but doesn't always work:
Corey Feldman: The Biggest Problem In Hollywood Is Pedophilia
“The biggest problem in Hollywood,” he repeats, mantra-like, “is paedophilia.” His fellow former child actor Alison Arngrim has said, “I literally heard that [the Two Coreys] were ‘passed around’. The word was they were given drugs and being used for sex.”
Michael Bloomberg is Being Aided in Anti-Sanders Efforts with Staffing Provided by the DNC
So by stacking his staff with DNC rules members — and by extension stacking the deck — Bloomberg is certainly seeming in possession of major party support. The Bernie Sanders crowd will only become more vocal about the subterfuge, and they very well should. All the evidence points to party chicanery taking place. The Iowa Caucus implosion is only the latest piece of evidence.
Trump rips faith-based hypocrisy of Romney, Pelsoi. Is he sending a message to Zionists too?
Trump slams Romney and Pelosi for faith-based hypocrisy during impeachment
US President Donald Trump took a veiled swipe at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the sole Republican senator to vote for his removal, Mitt Romney, slamming those who use their faith to justify “doing what they know is wrong.” Trump avoided calling the sanctimonious pair out by name during the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, but everyone listening seemed to know which “very dishonest and corrupt people” he was referring to with his accusations of rank religious hypocrisy. “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” the president said. “Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so.”
Liberal globlists desperate to keep blacks on the welfare state reservation:
Obama’s Commie Green Czar Van Jones: “WAKE UP, Folks,” Trump Is Winning Over Blacks
“I’ll have those n*****s voting Democratic for 200 years,” author Ronald Kessler quoted President Lyndon B. Johnson as saying. But this prediction may fall flat, according to CNN analyst, ex-Obama Green Jobs “Czar,” and self-proclaimed communist Van Jones. Rendering commentary on CNN after the State of the Union address Tuesday night, Jones warned Democrats that they may face electoral disaster in November because President Trump is “going after enough black votes to cause us problems.”
Hebrew fascists keep up their bitter, civilization-destroying tricks:
Russia Says Israel Used Civilian Plane as Shield During Syria Strikes
“The recourse to civilian aircraft as cover or to block a riposte by Syrian forces during military air operations has become characteristic of the Israeli air force,” the ministry spokesperson said in a statement published by Russian media on Friday. Israeli radars have “a clear view of the situation in the skies around Damascus airport”, Konashenkov said, accusing Israel of “making a total mockery of the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians”.
Was the (Zionist infiltrated) British Empire worse than the brief Nazi regime? But black prof blames all whites for long-term crimes of a cabal of elites.
Professor says British Empire was worse than Nazis and slams white 'psychosis'
The professor of black studies said: ‘The way we remember this history is so bad, that we actually think we can find comfort in this system which killed tens of millions, probably hundreds of millions of people, rape, murder, torture, famine. ‘Whiteness is a psychosis – you can’t have a reasonable explanation.’
JPMorgan Chase Is Under Fourth Criminal Probe after Pleading Guilty to Three Prior Felony Counts
Yesterday, Bloomberg News reporters Tom Schoenberg and Liam Vaughan broke the story that JPMorgan Chase is under a criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over charges of rigging gold, silver and other precious metals markets. Six traders who worked on the precious metals desk at JPMorgan Chase have been indicted thus far but this is the first report that the bank itself is also under a criminal investigation. This marks the fourth criminal probe of the bank in the past 8 years by the U.S. Department of Justice with the bank pleading guilty to three felony counts in two of the prior criminal investigations.
Tucker Carlson invites Democratic lawmakers to defend New Way Forward Act: 'It's utter and total insanity'
"The bill would allow people who've committed serious felonies in other countries to move the United States legally, would make it nearly impossible for federal immigration officials to detain immigrants no matter how potentially dangerous they are," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "And perhaps most infuriatingly and remarkably, it would require taxpayers to transport deported criminals back into the United States."
The natives are getting restless, so Big Brother ZOG is unleashing the invaders:
More than 1,500 illegal aliens with ICE detainers released from the Orange County Jail, Over 400 Have Re-Offended. Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirms California’s SB54 has led to more crimes, victims
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Acting Director Matthew T. Albence has repeatedly expressed concerns about how state or local policies limiting cooperation with ICE can lead to more crime. According to data recently released from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, in the two years since the implementation of California’s State Bill 54 (SB54), the sheriff’s department has rearrested more than 400 of those they released on whom ICE had active detainers. The aliens who were rearrested include those with charges including: rape, assault with a deadly weapon, child sex offenses, domestic violence, identify theft, and driving under the influence.
The shizo-left is behaving exactly as their chaos-sowing overlords programmed them to:
More Proof that Millennial Entitlement ---And Identity Politics---Are the End Of Western Civilization---Or At Least 2020 Democratic Hopes
A half-dozen women of color have departed Elizabeth Warren’s Nevada campaign in the run-up to the state’s caucuses with complaints of a toxic work environment in which minorities felt tokenized and senior leadership was at loggerheads.
"The bill would allow people who've committed serious felonies in other countries to move the United States legally, would make it nearly impossible for federal immigration officials to detain immigrants no matter how potentially dangerous they are," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "And perhaps most infuriatingly and remarkably, it would require taxpayers to transport deported criminals back into the United States."
The natives are getting restless, so Big Brother ZOG is unleashing the invaders:
More than 1,500 illegal aliens with ICE detainers released from the Orange County Jail, Over 400 Have Re-Offended. Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirms California’s SB54 has led to more crimes, victims
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Acting Director Matthew T. Albence has repeatedly expressed concerns about how state or local policies limiting cooperation with ICE can lead to more crime. According to data recently released from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, in the two years since the implementation of California’s State Bill 54 (SB54), the sheriff’s department has rearrested more than 400 of those they released on whom ICE had active detainers. The aliens who were rearrested include those with charges including: rape, assault with a deadly weapon, child sex offenses, domestic violence, identify theft, and driving under the influence.
The shizo-left is behaving exactly as their chaos-sowing overlords programmed them to:
More Proof that Millennial Entitlement ---And Identity Politics---Are the End Of Western Civilization---Or At Least 2020 Democratic Hopes
A half-dozen women of color have departed Elizabeth Warren’s Nevada campaign in the run-up to the state’s caucuses with complaints of a toxic work environment in which minorities felt tokenized and senior leadership was at loggerheads.
Want to do something about the 9/11 inside job other than tear at your shirt and gnash your teeth? Imagine the demise of a vile cosmopolitan landlord...
Racist Comcast/(((Roberts clan))) propagandist Maddow always has a white scapegoat at the ready:
Rachel Maddow Blames 4Chan For Shambles in Iowa
Ross accused Maddow of engaging in “pure disinformation” in front of an audience of millions. The MSNBC host made the bizarre claims despite her own colleagues at the network debunking 4chan’s involvement earlier in the day. Just be glad that Maddow didn’t blame “Russian bots” for the shambles as many on Twitter did earlier this week.
Warren says she'll skip Zionist lobby conference, immediately sinks in rigged polls:
[WATCH] User Clip: Warren on AIPAC, Israel
Treasonous Hebrew ZOG cell fired and ejected from White House:
Ambassador Sondland Gets The Axe Hours After Vindman Twins Escorted Out Of White House
Sondland testified in Trump's impeachment inquiry that there was no quid pro quo when President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens while withholding US military aid (unbeknownst to Zelensky at the time). Sondland later flipped his story, claiming that he told a top Ukrainian official that a meeting with President Trump may be contingent upon its new administration committing to investigations Trump wanted, according to the New York Times. Anti-Trump impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother have [also] been fired and escorted out of the White House by security, according to his Alexander Vindman's attorney.
Ambassador Sondland Gets The Axe Hours After Vindman Twins Escorted Out Of White House
Sondland testified in Trump's impeachment inquiry that there was no quid pro quo when President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens while withholding US military aid (unbeknownst to Zelensky at the time). Sondland later flipped his story, claiming that he told a top Ukrainian official that a meeting with President Trump may be contingent upon its new administration committing to investigations Trump wanted, according to the New York Times. Anti-Trump impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother have [also] been fired and escorted out of the White House by security, according to his Alexander Vindman's attorney.
Michael Bloomberg+Jeff Bezos+the Washington Post=Corruption:
It only takes 30 seconds of googling to see this country is run by and for the ruling class
It only takes 30 seconds of googling to see this country is run by and for the ruling class
Want to do something about the 9/11 inside job other than tear at your shirt and gnash your teeth? Imagine the demise of a vile cosmopolitan landlord...
Dem elites are allergic to viable anti-war candidate:
Opinion: The Democrats are denying a voice to their strongest candidate, Tulsi Gabbard
Gabbard also sounds a lot like Trump when it comes to ending what both have termed “regime-change wars.” That’s gotten her in trouble with her fellow Democrats, she told me when I spoke with her after the rally. “Unfortunately, when it comes to war in Washington there is one party and it is the party of the warmongers who dishonor the service of my brothers and sisters in uniforms who pay the price,” said Gabbard, who worked with a medical unit in Iraq. That’s not the kind of rhetoric that wins friends among Democrats. Hillary Clinton termed her a “Russian asset.” At one debate, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg accused Gabbard of being “like Donald Trump” in her antiwar rhetoric.
Gabbard also sounds a lot like Trump when it comes to ending what both have termed “regime-change wars.” That’s gotten her in trouble with her fellow Democrats, she told me when I spoke with her after the rally. “Unfortunately, when it comes to war in Washington there is one party and it is the party of the warmongers who dishonor the service of my brothers and sisters in uniforms who pay the price,” said Gabbard, who worked with a medical unit in Iraq. That’s not the kind of rhetoric that wins friends among Democrats. Hillary Clinton termed her a “Russian asset.” At one debate, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg accused Gabbard of being “like Donald Trump” in her antiwar rhetoric.
Globalist Hollywood and MSM doing their part for endless wars, because that's what they're paid to do:
Oliver Stone Says Hollywood Even More Heavily Censored Since 9/11
“Now, censorship isn’t something that exclusively affects the American film industry,” Stone lamented, “I can read the American media but they all say the same things … And you don’t hear from Iran and China, you don’t hear from [North] Korea, you don’t hear from Venezuela, you don’t get their point of view.” The CIA realized – after World War II, basically – they [went into] the business, the news business, they put their people, their agents at newspapers, at magazines and television.
(((Hollywood))) takes out its warped sickness and rage on kids. It's also a means of fascist Hebrew indoctrination, but doesn't always work:
Corey Feldman: The Biggest Problem In Hollywood Is Pedophilia
“The biggest problem in Hollywood,” he repeats, mantra-like, “is paedophilia.” His fellow former child actor Alison Arngrim has said, “I literally heard that [the Two Coreys] were ‘passed around’. The word was they were given drugs and being used for sex.”
China has its own corrupt Deep State, and its fully capable of using tech to control the herd:
Coronavirus brings China's surveillance state out of the shadows
Chinese have long been aware that they are tracked by the world’s most sophisticated system of electronic surveillance. The coronavirus emergency has brought some of that technology out of the shadows, providing the authorities with a justification for sweeping methods of high tech social control.
Germans fed-up with their government and the systematic strangulation of their people:
Thuringia - Patient Zero for Germany's Revolution?
The untenable situation in Thuringia finally blew up in Merkel’s face. Denying the existence of nearly a quarter of its electorate in coalition talks is ultimately slow-motion political suicide. It is yet another example of the desperation of German political elites to hold onto power. They did this successfully in Brandenburg but only by doing there what Merkel couldn’t do at the national level in 2017, agree to a deal with the SPD and Greens. AfD is here to stay, especially in the former East German states. The left parties are fluid and Merkel keeps using the CDU’s nominal center-right status as a cudgel to strong arm her preferred results.
Coronavirus brings China's surveillance state out of the shadows
Chinese have long been aware that they are tracked by the world’s most sophisticated system of electronic surveillance. The coronavirus emergency has brought some of that technology out of the shadows, providing the authorities with a justification for sweeping methods of high tech social control.
Germans fed-up with their government and the systematic strangulation of their people:
Thuringia - Patient Zero for Germany's Revolution?
The untenable situation in Thuringia finally blew up in Merkel’s face. Denying the existence of nearly a quarter of its electorate in coalition talks is ultimately slow-motion political suicide. It is yet another example of the desperation of German political elites to hold onto power. They did this successfully in Brandenburg but only by doing there what Merkel couldn’t do at the national level in 2017, agree to a deal with the SPD and Greens. AfD is here to stay, especially in the former East German states. The left parties are fluid and Merkel keeps using the CDU’s nominal center-right status as a cudgel to strong arm her preferred results.
Want to do something about the 9/11 inside job other than tear at your shirt and gnash your teeth? Imagine the demise of a vile cosmopolitan landlord...
Pick your poison: Elitist globalist Dems vs. populist globalist Dems, they're still traitors to the Constitution:
The Myth Of Incompetence: DNC Scandals Are A Feature, Not A Bug - The system for Democratic Party elites isn’t broken, says Caitlin Johnstone. It’s working exactly the way it’s intended to work. It ain’t a bug, it’s a feature.
Hebrew-supremacist and Zoglodyte can't help but to brag about his Chosenite power and glory:
Andrew Weissmann Makes a Stunning Admission About the Mueller Probe While Ranting on MSNBC Weissmann, perhaps not realizing what he was doing, starts by likening Trump to an Italian leader that they were trying to “get rid of.” He then goes into a tough guy routine lamenting the fact that Trump wouldn’t sit down for an interview with him, thereby robbing Weissmann of the chance to catch him in a perjury trap. Past that, even his descriptions of Trump in this clip show his biases front and center.
Andrew Weissmann Makes a Stunning Admission About the Mueller Probe While Ranting on MSNBC Weissmann, perhaps not realizing what he was doing, starts by likening Trump to an Italian leader that they were trying to “get rid of.” He then goes into a tough guy routine lamenting the fact that Trump wouldn’t sit down for an interview with him, thereby robbing Weissmann of the chance to catch him in a perjury trap. Past that, even his descriptions of Trump in this clip show his biases front and center.
Michael Bloomberg is Being Aided in Anti-Sanders Efforts with Staffing Provided by the DNC
So by stacking his staff with DNC rules members — and by extension stacking the deck — Bloomberg is certainly seeming in possession of major party support. The Bernie Sanders crowd will only become more vocal about the subterfuge, and they very well should. All the evidence points to party chicanery taking place. The Iowa Caucus implosion is only the latest piece of evidence.
Mayor Pete the Spook: A Favorite of the Kakistocracy and Parasite Guild
One of Mayor Pete’s backers is Jennifer Pritzker. She’s one of 11 billionaire heirs in the Chicago-based Jewish Pritzker clan and is the world’s only known transgender billionaire. Mayor Cheat as a homosexual can be counted on, even as Veep, to lard up the power structure with members of the Gayplex.
One of Mayor Pete’s backers is Jennifer Pritzker. She’s one of 11 billionaire heirs in the Chicago-based Jewish Pritzker clan and is the world’s only known transgender billionaire. Mayor Cheat as a homosexual can be counted on, even as Veep, to lard up the power structure with members of the Gayplex.
Want to do something about the 9/11 inside job other than tear at your shirt and gnash your teeth? Imagine the demise of a vile cosmopolitan landlord...
Trump rips faith-based hypocrisy of Romney, Pelsoi. Is he sending a message to Zionists too?
Trump slams Romney and Pelosi for faith-based hypocrisy during impeachment
US President Donald Trump took a veiled swipe at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the sole Republican senator to vote for his removal, Mitt Romney, slamming those who use their faith to justify “doing what they know is wrong.” Trump avoided calling the sanctimonious pair out by name during the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, but everyone listening seemed to know which “very dishonest and corrupt people” he was referring to with his accusations of rank religious hypocrisy. “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” the president said. “Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so.”
Maybe not:
Trump takes credit for quitting Iran deal as ‘most important’ thing he did for Israel
US President Donald Trump admits he quit the Iran nuclear deal for the sake of Israel, asserting that the move was “perhaps the most important” thing he has done for the Zionist regime. In a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Trump enumerated his pro-Israeli moves, branding withdrawal from the internationally backed deal as the most significant thing he has done for the regime.
US President Donald Trump admits he quit the Iran nuclear deal for the sake of Israel, asserting that the move was “perhaps the most important” thing he has done for the Zionist regime. In a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Trump enumerated his pro-Israeli moves, branding withdrawal from the internationally backed deal as the most significant thing he has done for the regime.
A master shyster politician in action, changing his narratie on the fly:
Joe Biden Shut Down by Climate Hecklers During New Hampshire Campaign Stop
Biden was talking about Medicare for All but the subject was swiftly changed by the protesters, who began yelling about eliminating fossil fuels. After falsely suggesting that the protesters were in fact Trump supporters, Biden subsequently responded, “We are going to get rid of fossil fuels.” “That’s ok. These guys are ok,” Biden said. “They want to do the same thing I want to do. They want to phase out fossil fuels and we’re going to phase out fossil fuels.”
Joe Biden Shut Down by Climate Hecklers During New Hampshire Campaign Stop
Biden was talking about Medicare for All but the subject was swiftly changed by the protesters, who began yelling about eliminating fossil fuels. After falsely suggesting that the protesters were in fact Trump supporters, Biden subsequently responded, “We are going to get rid of fossil fuels.” “That’s ok. These guys are ok,” Biden said. “They want to do the same thing I want to do. They want to phase out fossil fuels and we’re going to phase out fossil fuels.”
"White" liberal Hebrews working with black Zionists to set an example for useful idiot whites?
Degraded Whites
Degraded Whites
Want to do something about the 9/11 inside job other than tear at your shirt and gnash your teeth? Imagine the demise of a vile cosmopolitan landlord...
Blacks wising up to Hebrew tricks:
Aspects of Black anti-Semitism
Speaking to the Black historian Horace Mann Bond in 1965, Jeremiah X, then leader of the Atlanta Mosque of the Nation of Islam, argued that “the Jews are the Negro’s worst enemy among whites.” The reason Jews were particularly dangerous, explained Jeremiah, was the fact they “make it a practice to study Negroes; thus they are able to get next to him better than the other whites. He uses the knowledge thus obtained to get close to the Negro, thereby being in a position to stab him with a knife.” This metaphorical knife was both economic and socio-cultural. As well as acting as slumlord, pawnbroker, and merchant, the Jew of the Black world was also a manipulative political actor.
Aspects of Black anti-Semitism
Speaking to the Black historian Horace Mann Bond in 1965, Jeremiah X, then leader of the Atlanta Mosque of the Nation of Islam, argued that “the Jews are the Negro’s worst enemy among whites.” The reason Jews were particularly dangerous, explained Jeremiah, was the fact they “make it a practice to study Negroes; thus they are able to get next to him better than the other whites. He uses the knowledge thus obtained to get close to the Negro, thereby being in a position to stab him with a knife.” This metaphorical knife was both economic and socio-cultural. As well as acting as slumlord, pawnbroker, and merchant, the Jew of the Black world was also a manipulative political actor.
Liberal globlists desperate to keep blacks on the welfare state reservation:
Obama’s Commie Green Czar Van Jones: “WAKE UP, Folks,” Trump Is Winning Over Blacks
“I’ll have those n*****s voting Democratic for 200 years,” author Ronald Kessler quoted President Lyndon B. Johnson as saying. But this prediction may fall flat, according to CNN analyst, ex-Obama Green Jobs “Czar,” and self-proclaimed communist Van Jones. Rendering commentary on CNN after the State of the Union address Tuesday night, Jones warned Democrats that they may face electoral disaster in November because President Trump is “going after enough black votes to cause us problems.”
Hebrew fascists keep up their bitter, civilization-destroying tricks:
Russia Says Israel Used Civilian Plane as Shield During Syria Strikes
“The recourse to civilian aircraft as cover or to block a riposte by Syrian forces during military air operations has become characteristic of the Israeli air force,” the ministry spokesperson said in a statement published by Russian media on Friday. Israeli radars have “a clear view of the situation in the skies around Damascus airport”, Konashenkov said, accusing Israel of “making a total mockery of the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians”.
Was the (Zionist infiltrated) British Empire worse than the brief Nazi regime? But black prof blames all whites for long-term crimes of a cabal of elites.
Professor says British Empire was worse than Nazis and slams white 'psychosis'
The professor of black studies said: ‘The way we remember this history is so bad, that we actually think we can find comfort in this system which killed tens of millions, probably hundreds of millions of people, rape, murder, torture, famine. ‘Whiteness is a psychosis – you can’t have a reasonable explanation.’
Globalist company's greedy and dishonest scheme to sell books by putting blacks on the cover of classics blows up in its face:
UPDATE: Barnes And Noble cancels launch of classic novels with new covers following online backlash
Penguin Random House and Barnes and Noble Fifth Avenue had originally planned to give twelve classic young adult novels new covers, known as “Diverse Editions.” The books were meant hit the shelves on Feb. 5, and the books were to be on display in their massive storefront throughout the month of February. Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue was also supposed to host a launch event to celebrate the release... Barnes and Noble released a statement on Twitter acknowledging the concerns of the public and ultimately canceling the release event at the store.
UPDATE: Barnes And Noble cancels launch of classic novels with new covers following online backlash
Penguin Random House and Barnes and Noble Fifth Avenue had originally planned to give twelve classic young adult novels new covers, known as “Diverse Editions.” The books were meant hit the shelves on Feb. 5, and the books were to be on display in their massive storefront throughout the month of February. Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue was also supposed to host a launch event to celebrate the release... Barnes and Noble released a statement on Twitter acknowledging the concerns of the public and ultimately canceling the release event at the store.
Want to do something about the 9/11 inside job other than tear at your shirt and gnash your teeth? Imagine the demise of a vile cosmopolitan landlord...
ZOG mouthpiece New York Times:
‘NY Times’ covers up annexation plan scheme to ‘denationalize’ 350,000 Palestinian citizens of Israel
The U.S. mainstream media, with the New York Times in the lead, is covering up a shocking feature of the Netanyahu/Trump annexation plan that would strip 350,000 to 400,000 Palestinian citizens of Israel of their citizenship. The “denationalization” proposal is a crime against humanity, but the American press is ignoring it.
‘NY Times’ covers up annexation plan scheme to ‘denationalize’ 350,000 Palestinian citizens of Israel
The U.S. mainstream media, with the New York Times in the lead, is covering up a shocking feature of the Netanyahu/Trump annexation plan that would strip 350,000 to 400,000 Palestinian citizens of Israel of their citizenship. The “denationalization” proposal is a crime against humanity, but the American press is ignoring it.
Hebrew fascists don't really oppose totalitarian government so long as they're pulling its strings:
The Hollow Cult: Sins of Omission in the Rhetoric of the Holocaust
The central Jewish role in censorship, identity politics and “cancel culture” is a can of worms that Barbara Kay and Quillette want to leave strictly alone. In other words, they don’t actually want to fight effectively against those pernicious things. Not if that means challenging what is truly important to them: Jewish power and Jewish victimhood.
The Hollow Cult: Sins of Omission in the Rhetoric of the Holocaust
The central Jewish role in censorship, identity politics and “cancel culture” is a can of worms that Barbara Kay and Quillette want to leave strictly alone. In other words, they don’t actually want to fight effectively against those pernicious things. Not if that means challenging what is truly important to them: Jewish power and Jewish victimhood.
JPMorgan Chase Is Under Fourth Criminal Probe after Pleading Guilty to Three Prior Felony Counts
Yesterday, Bloomberg News reporters Tom Schoenberg and Liam Vaughan broke the story that JPMorgan Chase is under a criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over charges of rigging gold, silver and other precious metals markets. Six traders who worked on the precious metals desk at JPMorgan Chase have been indicted thus far but this is the first report that the bank itself is also under a criminal investigation. This marks the fourth criminal probe of the bank in the past 8 years by the U.S. Department of Justice with the bank pleading guilty to three felony counts in two of the prior criminal investigations.
No comments:
Post a Comment