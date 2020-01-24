Henry Kissinger-designed Petrodollar scheme (to pay for Israel and Empire) has put us on the brink

SWIFT merely an apparatus of US empire:
The World Looks to Abandon the Dollar as US Sanctions Tighten Their Grip
Naturally, Russia and China have been highly motivated to find alternatives to SWIFT. But even perennial US allies have grown far more wary of leaving the financial system in a place where it can be so easily dominated by the US regime. If Iranian banks can be "unplugged" so easily from the global system, what's to stop the US from taking similar steps against German banks, French banks, or Italian banks?
Expect Iran and U.S. to Conduct Escalating Proxy War Across Iraq
There have long been signs that Trump, at the prodding of neocons in his administration, has been anxious for a pretext to get into a shooting war with Iran, something that would please his close friends, Saudi leader Mohammed bin-Salman and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under criminal indictment and is seeking a third term in office... Soleimani’s killing will galvanize anti-American elements and silence Iraqi millennials, who wanted change. In Iran, the killing will have the same effect on young people opposed to the regime.
Whose War Is It Anyways?
General Trump’s footprints now stretch from DC all the way to the minarets of Tehran. And as a business man he’s now CEO of Murder Inc.
The U.S. allegation that Iran is in violation of the Iran Deal is an Israeli manufactured lies fabricated in Israel and disseminated by global Zionist propaganda organs, including the most racist Zionist propaganda organs: the BBC, the Murdoch Press, Fox News, the Guardian, ABC, NBC, Washington Post, New York Times, NPR, CNN, and CBC, among others. For decades, Iran has been the target of a vicious and hostile Zionist propaganda campaign of distortion and demonization, including the demonization of Muslims and Islam.
But when will the Hebrew billionaire acknowledge his racist Zionist privilege?
Bloomberg Acknowledges "White Privileges", Apologizes For Saving Thousands Of Black And Brown Lives
Now, Bloomberg has managed to convince people of color to begrudgingly vote for him before (he was a three-term mayor of New York City), but in order to win them over on the national stage, Bloomberg's crack team of campaign strategists has convinced him to go full-on SJW and admit to his white privilege, according to Politico and Axios.
Bernie's band of Bolshevik fanatics hot to set up an American Gulag:
Project Veritas: Bernie Sanders Campaigner Says 'Guillotine the Rich'
In another part of the video, Weissgerber attempts to downplay the horrors of the Soviet Union’s gulags and fantasizes about Republicans being imprisoned in “re-education camps.” “What will help is when we send all the Republicans to the re-education camps,” he says. “Can you imagine Mitch McConnell? Lindsey Graham?”
'I'll straight up get ARMED!' Project Veritas exposes another Bernie Sanders staffer being overly honest about their 'Gulag' agenda
Trump and His Dark Triad Mental State
The latest in this series of unsavory characters is one Lev Parnas. Trump claims he has no idea who Parnas is. Not only did Trump’s father, Fred, hire Parnas back in 1988, but it was Donald Trump himself who introduced Rudy Giuliani to Parnas. Trump and Lev used to sell condos to Russian Jews together. They’ve known each other for years.
Impeaching Trump is like handing out speeding tickets at the Indy 500:
Making Sense of the Impeachment Charges, by Paul Craig Roberts
Now, let’s suppose the Democrats are correct in order to see how inconsequential and commonplace the charge against Trump would be even if true. The United States government has historically, has always, and is forever telling foreign governments to do this or that or you won’t get any money. This is the commonplace behavior of the United States in its foreign policy, which is not based on normal diplomacy but on bribes, sanctions, threats, and, if the country does not comply, bombings and invasions.
“His plan for implementing and enforcing such a ban would be using local law enforcement and National Guard soldiers to gather guns,” the petition continues. “Doing so would also be taking privately owned weapons from the ones ordered to enforce the new law.” It would also be a violation of the protections of the Fifth Amendment that grants due process before one loses, among other things, their property. “Law enforcement and the citizen soldiers have taken oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States,” the petition adds. “Governor Northam’s proposition to ban privately owned and registered weapons would violate such an oath.”
Video Montage Shows Fake News Media Hyping Fears That ‘Swarms of White Nationalists’ Would Cause Violence at Virginia Pro-Gun Rally
Virginia Democrats Push Legislation to Make Criticism of Government Officials a Criminal Offense
The legislation makes it clear that the above provision applies directly to “the Governor, Governor-elect, Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant Governor-elect, Attorney General, or Attorney General-elect, a member or employee of the General Assembly, a justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, or a judge of the Court of Appeals of Virginia,” which means this legislation effectively criminalizes dissent against public officials.
It wasn’t only establishment leftist media organs like CNN and The Washington Post that attacked Sandmann. Neocons like Rich Lowry of National Review and young Ben Shapiro also initially jumped on the attack bandwagon, although they at least subsequently issued half-hearted apologies.
Germans were merely the warm-up. Now all Western whites are on the menu:
Top Jewish Scholar Admits Hitler Launched WWII To Stop 'World Jewry' From 'Annihilating Germany'
“In other words,” Bauer explained, “the Jewish capitalists who rule the West are Bolsheviks whose idea is to create a world war so that they can rule the whole world. This was a deeply held belief. And I argue that this was one of the main reasons for the outbreak of World War II, because that clearly identifies the aim — the threat of physical annihilation to German people and therefore preparation for war because otherwise it will be a terrible catastrophe.”
How America was -- and is -- indoctrinated:“1917”: A Fateful Reference to the Scofield Reference Bible
After World War I, the Scofield Reference Bible flew off the rack, exceeding two million copies by the end of World War II.[2] Hence the pointless carnage of the World Wars literally sold the Scofield Bible and its apocalyptic pro-Israel message. In other words, evidently the film 1917 itself serves as an esoteric celebration of the Scofield Bible, the carnage of the World Wars and the Christian Zionism it would birth. The reader should consider this carefully. Here we find a film made by an ostensibly enlightened, liberal Hollywood Jew, esoterically endorsing apocalyptic Christian Zionism. This is what we call the Caducean.
The Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement (BDS) aims to pressure Israel to comply with international law using methods that helped end apartheid in South Africa. The objective is to secure for Palestinians their fundamental right to full equality.
Jewish Congress launches campaign against 'antisemitism' (aka support for Palestinian rights)
The document proposes a deeply authoritarian structure controlling multiple aspects of society to coerce “tolerance,” and anyone who doesn’t get with the program would be taken care of, e.g. “Juveniles convicted of committing crimes listed in paragraph (a) will be required to undergo a rehabilitation programme conducive to a culture of tolerance.” Big Brother in the form of a “National Tolerance Monitoring Commission” would ensure that no one says or does anything that the Commission determines is “intolerant.”
Henry Herskovitz on Zionist Lawfare vs. 1st Amendment
Mr. Ackerman must have listened to former Israeli Education Minister Shulamit Aloni when she confessed to Amy Goodman about this name-calling Hasbara tactic: “Well, it’s a trick, we always use it. When from Europe somebody is criticizing Israel, then we bring up the Holocaust. When in this country [the US] people are criticizing Israel, then they are antisemitic.”
‘Barbarians’ Sack Sweden
The once stable, prosperous, and homogeneous nation of Sweden has seen steadily rising levels of violence, crime including rape, and, shockingly, bombings and explosions in recent years, as unchecked migration and nationally suicidal policies have entirely transformed the Scandinavian nation.
"The ongoing daily threat caused by Muslim migrants and the radical left" ... AND open borders globalist capitalists:
WHOA! German Parliament members erupt in laughter as Angela Merkel vows to combat Muslim migrant crime by cracking down on “right wing extremists”
“We want to combat all forms of violence,” replies Merkel, “for example by creating a large number of new positions in the fight against right-wing extremism.” Parliament members burst into laughter over the absurdity of Merkel’s response, who refused to recognize the ongoing daily threats caused by Muslim migrants and the radical left.
