The globalist New World Order uses war to extort America and the world

Trump improves border security, enrages globalist liberals:
Bernie vs Warren Showdown, The Wall Is Going Up, Jessica Yaniv Loses It
The Trump Administration is making major progress in securing our southern border. Miller has 5 recent, huge border security wins. Then, are Bernie and Warren falling out of commie love? As the primaries eek ever closer, the two campaigns start making the attack personal. Finally, Jessica Yaniv, the transgender woman who tries to bully estheticians into waxing her scrotum, was recently caught on camera confronting a reporter. Miller has the play-by-play.
Foolish Trump thought he could deal with the ZOG/Deep State devil and win:
Impeachment, Soleimani and the Pull of the Swamp
Trump is going to be taken out. The events of the past twelve days since Trump murdered IRGC General Qassem Soleimani prove this beyond any doubt. Impeachment was the leverage point to drive open a wedge between Republicans and Trump through Iran. Pelosi slow-walking the articles of impeachment to the Senate was all part of the pantomime, folks. She gets what she wants: Congress asserting more power and the Democrats shoring up their base by taking out an eyesore in Trump. She waits just long enough for Trump to do something questionable and for it to be made known publicly. The neocons in the Senate get what they want — further escalation of pressure on Iran with the hope of destroying them. Moreover, they prove to Trump, Israel, the MIC and the world that they are still fully in charge of U.S. foreign policy. The Swamp Strikes Back and puts Trump in a no-win situation.
Impeachment, Soleimani and the Pull of the Swamp
Trump is going to be taken out. The events of the past twelve days since Trump murdered IRGC General Qassem Soleimani prove this beyond any doubt. Impeachment was the leverage point to drive open a wedge between Republicans and Trump through Iran. Pelosi slow-walking the articles of impeachment to the Senate was all part of the pantomime, folks. She gets what she wants: Congress asserting more power and the Democrats shoring up their base by taking out an eyesore in Trump. She waits just long enough for Trump to do something questionable and for it to be made known publicly. The neocons in the Senate get what they want — further escalation of pressure on Iran with the hope of destroying them. Moreover, they prove to Trump, Israel, the MIC and the world that they are still fully in charge of U.S. foreign policy. The Swamp Strikes Back and puts Trump in a no-win situation.
Has President Trump Become the Pied Piper of Wall Street Along with the New York Fed?
Donald Trump continues to go out of his way to tie his reelection chances to the stock market setting new highs by perpetually taking credit for its gains on his Twitter page. No other sitting U.S. president in history has done that because they have all been aware of how fast trends can change in the stock market. In fact, we recall a previous Republican President, George W. Bush, being dismissive of the stock market, saying “they run it up and they run it down,” or words to that effect. (On Wall Street that’s known as a bull raid and a bear raid.)
Soleimani executed for fighting Al Qaeda and ISIS, terrorists backed by Deep State and Israel:
US War of Terror Continues: Assassinating Iran’s Top Anti-ISIS General
The PMUs along with General Soleimani and his special operations Quds Forces have played a key role in fighting and defeating US and Saudi-sponsored terrorism across the Middle East. This includes fighting terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda, its many affiliates, and the so-called “Islamic State in Iraq and Syris” (ISIS) – all of which have been extensively exposed as recipients of US cash, weapons, and other forms of material and political support.
US War of Terror Continues: Assassinating Iran’s Top Anti-ISIS General
The PMUs along with General Soleimani and his special operations Quds Forces have played a key role in fighting and defeating US and Saudi-sponsored terrorism across the Middle East. This includes fighting terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda, its many affiliates, and the so-called “Islamic State in Iraq and Syris” (ISIS) – all of which have been extensively exposed as recipients of US cash, weapons, and other forms of material and political support.
Blinded by primal ego and greed, stiff-necked Hebrews will cling to their globalist golden calf ways even as the knives fall upon them:
Suicide (Final) Solution
Jews can be just as fond of suicide solutions as their Muslim lessers. We have a nasty nihilistic streak. It’s just not a trait commonly associated with us, which explains the widespread bafflement over the Jewish response to the East Coast attacks. Why did Jewish leaders have to be strong-armed into admitting that this wave of anti-Jewish violence was even occurring? Why have the most respected Jewish news and opinion organs done nothing but excuse the violence? How can those crimes be happening in a city with so much Jewish political influence?
Suicide (Final) Solution
Jews can be just as fond of suicide solutions as their Muslim lessers. We have a nasty nihilistic streak. It’s just not a trait commonly associated with us, which explains the widespread bafflement over the Jewish response to the East Coast attacks. Why did Jewish leaders have to be strong-armed into admitting that this wave of anti-Jewish violence was even occurring? Why have the most respected Jewish news and opinion organs done nothing but excuse the violence? How can those crimes be happening in a city with so much Jewish political influence?
Islamic banking and Zionist banking: a study in organized crime:
The BCCI Affair as a Template for the New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate
BCCI, founded in 1972 by Pakistani banker Agha Hasan Abedi and defunct in 1991, had 3,000 criminal customers, and every one of those 3,000 criminal customers is a Page 1 story. You could find financing for nuclear weapons, gun running and narcotics dealing, and you would find all manner and means of crime around the world in the records of this bank... To our sensibilities, it seems Jeffrey Epstein fit the profile of the top executives at BCCI 1.0. Epstein committed many of the kompromat crimes committed by BCCI Variant 1. In fact we hold that the BCCI 1 and Epstein’s new generation variant is one and the same. The dossiers of the two variants are combined.
The BCCI Affair as a Template for the New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate
BCCI, founded in 1972 by Pakistani banker Agha Hasan Abedi and defunct in 1991, had 3,000 criminal customers, and every one of those 3,000 criminal customers is a Page 1 story. You could find financing for nuclear weapons, gun running and narcotics dealing, and you would find all manner and means of crime around the world in the records of this bank... To our sensibilities, it seems Jeffrey Epstein fit the profile of the top executives at BCCI 1.0. Epstein committed many of the kompromat crimes committed by BCCI Variant 1. In fact we hold that the BCCI 1 and Epstein’s new generation variant is one and the same. The dossiers of the two variants are combined.
Satanic NWO promotes perversion, marginalizes peace:
Twitter Openly Allows Pedophiles To Discuss Raping Children, While Banning Pro-Peace Accounts
The reason for mentioning the censorship above is to draw a parallel between speech that helps to make the world a better place getting banned and the current speech which is simply fine and dandy according to Twitter.
Twitter Openly Allows Pedophiles To Discuss Raping Children, While Banning Pro-Peace Accounts
The reason for mentioning the censorship above is to draw a parallel between speech that helps to make the world a better place getting banned and the current speech which is simply fine and dandy according to Twitter.
Sanders surrogate who claims they control the inner city underclass (they don't) threatens they'll burn it all down unless his wealthy Jewish guru is anointed:
Bernie Sanders Field Organizer caught on tape revealing plans to mass execute liberals and throw American citizens into GULAGS run by left-wing communists… or BURN DOWN cities if Trump wins
Bernie Sanders Field Organizer caught on tape revealing plans to mass execute liberals and throw American citizens into GULAGS run by left-wing communists… or BURN DOWN cities if Trump wins
Insane liberals and Jewish fanatic Sanders parting ways:
#CNNIsTrash Trends as Pushback Grows Against Oligarchic Election Meddling: Angry Berners have been rightly decrying the despicable manipulations of CNN, says Caitlin Johnstone.
#CNNIsTrash Trends as Pushback Grows Against Oligarchic Election Meddling: Angry Berners have been rightly decrying the despicable manipulations of CNN, says Caitlin Johnstone.
Insane liberals vs. Islamist fanatics:
Berlin: Transwoman Gets Into Brawl After Assaulting Hijab-Wearing Woman
Berlin: Transwoman Gets Into Brawl After Assaulting Hijab-Wearing Woman
Muslim primitives welcomed to Europe show their true face:
Norway: 4 Muslim Men Assault, Kidnap, Christian Preacher – Demand He Convert To Islam Or Be Killed - DC Dirty Laundry
His ordeal continued as they tried to force Fløttum to recite Arabic words, probably the Islamic creed, and demanded he “convert to Islam of die” while threatening him with a knife. Muslims believe that anyone who recites the creed has become a Muslim, even if they do not understand what they have said and do not believe it.
His ordeal continued as they tried to force Fløttum to recite Arabic words, probably the Islamic creed, and demanded he “convert to Islam of die” while threatening him with a knife. Muslims believe that anyone who recites the creed has become a Muslim, even if they do not understand what they have said and do not believe it.
NBC talking head tyrant threatens generational warfare:
MSNBC Anchor: ‘Bleak’ Future for Children, Grandchildren of Trump’s Defenders
Morning Joe co-anchor Joe Scarborough said on Thursday that history "will be bleak" for the children and grandchildren of President Donald Trump's defenders.
MSNBC Anchor: ‘Bleak’ Future for Children, Grandchildren of Trump’s Defenders
Morning Joe co-anchor Joe Scarborough said on Thursday that history "will be bleak" for the children and grandchildren of President Donald Trump's defenders.
Anti-vaxxers get rare win:
Mandatory Vaccine Bill Fails After Thousands Show Up to Protest in New Jersey
Much to the chagrin of the tyrants who claim ownership over the bodies of others, the bill that would have eliminated religious exemptions to mandatory vaccinations failed to pass the New Jersey state legislature.
Much to the chagrin of the tyrants who claim ownership over the bodies of others, the bill that would have eliminated religious exemptions to mandatory vaccinations failed to pass the New Jersey state legislature.
Zionist spies laundered through U.S. M-I Complex and connected bankers:
How an Israeli Spy-Linked Tech Firm Gained Access to the US Gov’t’s Most Classified Networks
While CRV and Spark Capital seem like just the type of investors a company like Cybereason would attract given their clear interest in similar tech start-ups coming out of Israel’s cyber sector, Cybereason’s other lead investors — Lockheed Martin and SoftBank — deserve much more attention and scrutiny.
How an Israeli Spy-Linked Tech Firm Gained Access to the US Gov’t’s Most Classified Networks
While CRV and Spark Capital seem like just the type of investors a company like Cybereason would attract given their clear interest in similar tech start-ups coming out of Israel’s cyber sector, Cybereason’s other lead investors — Lockheed Martin and SoftBank — deserve much more attention and scrutiny.
Abby Martin Blocked From Speaking at Georgia Southern for Refusing to Sign Pro-Israel Loyalty Oath
"After I was scheduled to give keynote speech at an upcoming @GeorgiaSouthern conference, organizers said I must comply with Georgia's anti-BDS law and sign a contractual pledge to not boycott Israel," Martin said Friday on Twitter. "I refused and my talk was canceled. The event fell apart after colleagues supported me."
Jewish leftists scapegoat white people for ZOG's wars. Trump goes along with it all:
Netanyahu's Iran Dilemma: Getting Trump to Act Without Putting Israel on the Front Line.
ZOG-connected "anti-racist" operatives testify against "hate" (white opposition to ZOG):Southern Poverty Law Center Official Who Led Armed Communist Paramilitary March Calls for Government Action Against Funding of "Hate Groups", by Eric Striker
Netanyahu's Iran Dilemma: Getting Trump to Act Without Putting Israel on the Front Line.
ZOG-connected "anti-racist" operatives testify against "hate" (white opposition to ZOG):Southern Poverty Law Center Official Who Led Armed Communist Paramilitary March Calls for Government Action Against Funding of "Hate Groups", by Eric Striker
In spite of her close ties with violent left-wing extremists, Brooks found herself testifying in Congress on behalf of the SPLC today, taking credit for financial and social media deplatforming of “hate groups” and demanding more government action against “hate groups.”
Globalist authorities protect "criminals of color" for golden calf ideals:
Because Non-Whites Committing Violent Crime in California Frequently Are Gang Members, New San Francisco District Attorney Promises to Stop Gang Enhancements to Protect "Criminals of Color"
The new District Attorney of San Francisco has declared war on the criminal justice system. Why? All because the concept of law and order is, in his eyes, deemed to perpetuate “structural inequalities and white supremacy.” Translation: too many people of color in jail and an insufficient amount of whites behind bars.
The new District Attorney of San Francisco has declared war on the criminal justice system. Why? All because the concept of law and order is, in his eyes, deemed to perpetuate “structural inequalities and white supremacy.” Translation: too many people of color in jail and an insufficient amount of whites behind bars.
Liberal EU defends made man Jewish banker's "right" to agitate for ZOG using proxies:
EU Says Hungary Can't Make Soros NGOs Identify as 'Foreign-Funded'
The Hungarian government said the rules would serve to vet the “Soros network” — NGOs which get at least some of their funding from the Open Society Foundations set up by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, whom Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly said seeks to influence Hungarian policies.
EU Says Hungary Can't Make Soros NGOs Identify as 'Foreign-Funded'
The Hungarian government said the rules would serve to vet the “Soros network” — NGOs which get at least some of their funding from the Open Society Foundations set up by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, whom Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly said seeks to influence Hungarian policies.
The undead Marxists:
Chile, which many in the Dissident Right uphold as one of the world’s few conservative and libertarian success stories, has descended once again into social and political chaos because of Latin America’s ancient bête noire: left-wing populism.
No comments:
Post a Comment