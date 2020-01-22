Self-absorbed and self-concerned liberals and neocons, their wars, and the fall of the West

ZOG and Globalist liberal's relentless assault on Europe:
France Sees Surge of Rape, Murder, and Violence in 2019
New statistics from the French Interior Ministry have revealed a significant increase in violent crimes with a 12 per cent rise in sexual violence and an 8.5 per cent rise in murders. The statistics, which were collected by the Interior Ministry’s statistics service SSMI, show that sexual violence increased by 12 per cent last year. In 2018, the increase had been even greater at 19 per cent, French newspaper Le Figaro reports.
Can the fall of post-WW2, ZOG-hijacked West result in renaissance of Christendom and rationalism?:
END GAME - The Fall of the West?
University "logic" as applied by corrupt Globalists and their Antifa shock troops:
University refuses to let Antifa critic speak because Antifa has used violence against him | The College Fix The University of British Columbia won’t let Andy Ngo speak because the Portland-based journalist “has been the target of violence in the past.” That’s seriously the taxpayer-funded university’s explanation for banning a scheduled campus event with the vocal critic of so-called antifascists, some of whom physically assaulted Ngo as he covered a protest in Portland.
Schizo Zionist Trump and his Israel-first war on Iran temporarily opposed by schizo ZOG Deep State:
Larry C. Johnson: The Military and State Can’t Handle the Trump Truth
Trump’s a bad, crazy, deranged individual because he did not want to continue the failed policies of the last 20 years. That’s the complaint of these Deep Staters in a nutshell... The men who sat around the table also tried to thwart Trump on Iran.
How Expansive is FBI Spying?
Protecting the right of individuals to join together in groups to influence government policy is at the very heart of the First Amendment. Therefore, the FBI subjecting such groups to surveillance can violate the constitutional rights of everyone involved with the groups.
MUST READ: The Secretive Company That Might End Privacy as We Know It
While the company was dodging me, it was also monitoring me. At my request, a number of police officers had run my photo through the Clearview app. They soon received phone calls from company representatives asking if they were talking to the media — a sign that Clearview has the ability and, in this case, the appetite to monitor whom law enforcement is searching for.
Dishonest and cowardly Hebrew NY Times propagandists won't own their own warmongering:
‘Iran’s proxies’ is dishonest and slanted description of ‘Iran’s allies’
Racist and misanthropic ZOG propaganda mouthpiece, NY Times targets a lone Trump supporter for being white and outspoken:
New York Times Smears Trump Supporter as 'White Nativist'
“Epic Trump Guy” attracted the attention of many journalists at the rally. There was no evidence reported at the time that would provide a basis for the Times to link him, then or now, to “white nativism” or “bigotry” in America.
Sloppy, biased reporters of the NY Times:
Can you spot the error in this tweet a NYT journo is relying on to prove her point?
Hewbrew hypocrite Schumer acts according to his nature:
Charles Schumer’s 1999 letter about impeachment comes back to bite him
Reassessing the "Good War" as conducted by the ZOG-hijacked US:
Eisenhower's Death Camps
The Western Allies deliberately murdered approximately 1 million disarmed German POWs by means of starvation, exposure, and illness. This Allied atrocity was first publicly exposed in 1989 in the book Other Losses by James Bacque. Dr. Ernest F. Fisher, Jr., a retired colonel in the U.S. Army and a distinguished army historian, wrote the Foreword to the updated version of Other Losses.
Remarks on the US/China “Trade Deal”, by Paul Craig Roberts
Tariffs are not an effective way to bring offshored US manufacturing home. If Trump or any US government wants to bring US manufacturing back to the US from its offshored locations, the way to achieve this result is to change the way the US taxes corporations. The rule would be: If a US corporation produces in the US with US labor for US markets, the firm’s profits are taxed at a low rate. If the corporation produces products for the US market abroad with foreign labor, the tax rate will be high enough to more than wipe out the labor cost savings.
Can the fall of post-WW2, ZOG-hijacked West result in renaissance of Christendom and rationalism?:
END GAME - The Fall of the West?
This is what greedy open borders Globalist "liberals" are welcoming to America:
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Gang: Major Players in Sex-Slave Trafficking and More
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Gang: Major Players in Sex-Slave Trafficking and More
Michelle Malkin censored, banned, harassed for fighting Globalist open borders agenda that greases the corrupt skids of academia:
Cancel culture strikes again: Banned in Maine
Cancel culture strikes again: Banned in Maine
In November, I was banned in Boston after speech-squelchers on the left and right forced the cancellation of my lecture at Bentley University, a small private institution. The grassroots activists who had invited me were rejected by every major event venue in the nation’s purported Cradle of Liberty. The tail-tuckers cited security concerns or jacked up their rental fees to make it prohibitively expensive to gather peacefully to discuss—gasp!—ideas.
University "logic" as applied by corrupt Globalists and their Antifa shock troops:
University refuses to let Antifa critic speak because Antifa has used violence against him | The College Fix The University of British Columbia won’t let Andy Ngo speak because the Portland-based journalist “has been the target of violence in the past.” That’s seriously the taxpayer-funded university’s explanation for banning a scheduled campus event with the vocal critic of so-called antifascists, some of whom physically assaulted Ngo as he covered a protest in Portland.
Trump relates the story of Soleimani assassination to his wealthy Neocon-Zionist puppet masters:
Trump Suggests He Ordered Soleimani Killed For "Saying Bad Things About Our Country"
Trump Suggests He Ordered Soleimani Killed For "Saying Bad Things About Our Country"
High-dollar donors were gathered for a fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, where Trump offered a play-by-play of sorts surrounding the decision-making behind the admittedly bold and risky move to strike the elite Iranian military leader via drone as he passed through Baghdad's international airport. Soleimani was “saying bad things about our country” prior to the US taking action, Trump described of his decision.
Schizo Zionist Trump and his Israel-first war on Iran temporarily opposed by schizo ZOG Deep State:
Larry C. Johnson: The Military and State Can’t Handle the Trump Truth
Trump’s a bad, crazy, deranged individual because he did not want to continue the failed policies of the last 20 years. That’s the complaint of these Deep Staters in a nutshell... The men who sat around the table also tried to thwart Trump on Iran.
Hebrew pedophile Dershowitz threatens to bring down his pedophile confederates in Deep State:
Dershowitz: I Have ‘Secret’ Epstein Emails That Will Put ‘Prominent People in Handcuffs’
Dershowitz: I Have ‘Secret’ Epstein Emails That Will Put ‘Prominent People in Handcuffs’
During the interview, Dershowitz pushed back against allegations that he had sex with underage girls through billionaire convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. According to Dershowitz, who recently joined President Trump’s impeachment defense team, he is being framed and he has emails that will put “prominent people in handcuffs.”
Hebrew pervert Weinstein and his army of Mossad spies:WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein and his army of spies | 60 Minutes Australia
Harvey Weinstein And His Army of Spies
Harvey Weinstein And His Army of Spies
Hebrew Dominance In The Study (And Uses) Of Public Opinion.
Stoking race war and white decline, ZOG indoctrinates liberals and useful idiots with Stockholm syndrome insanity:
White Child Attacked by Group of Blacks In 65% Black Memphis: the White Family Is More Upset with Reaction by White Community to the Racial Attack, Than the Black Racial Attack on Their Child
Stoking race war and white decline, ZOG indoctrinates liberals and useful idiots with Stockholm syndrome insanity:
White Child Attacked by Group of Blacks In 65% Black Memphis: the White Family Is More Upset with Reaction by White Community to the Racial Attack, Than the Black Racial Attack on Their Child
How Expansive is FBI Spying?
Protecting the right of individuals to join together in groups to influence government policy is at the very heart of the First Amendment. Therefore, the FBI subjecting such groups to surveillance can violate the constitutional rights of everyone involved with the groups.
MUST READ: The Secretive Company That Might End Privacy as We Know It
While the company was dodging me, it was also monitoring me. At my request, a number of police officers had run my photo through the Clearview app. They soon received phone calls from company representatives asking if they were talking to the media — a sign that Clearview has the ability and, in this case, the appetite to monitor whom law enforcement is searching for.
Dishonest and cowardly Hebrew NY Times propagandists won't own their own warmongering:
‘Iran’s proxies’ is dishonest and slanted description of ‘Iran’s allies’
New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman made a contorted and dishonest argument for the “Iran’s proxies” interpretation right after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qassim Soleimani. (Friedman’s response was a sharp change from last May, when he was too cowardly to say a word as the Trump administration started moving dangerously toward war with Iran.)
Racist and misanthropic ZOG propaganda mouthpiece, NY Times targets a lone Trump supporter for being white and outspoken:
New York Times Smears Trump Supporter as 'White Nativist'
“Epic Trump Guy” attracted the attention of many journalists at the rally. There was no evidence reported at the time that would provide a basis for the Times to link him, then or now, to “white nativism” or “bigotry” in America.
Sloppy, biased reporters of the NY Times:
Can you spot the error in this tweet a NYT journo is relying on to prove her point?
Jew awakens to the anti-Constitutional true face of Zionist and Hebrew totalitarianism:
Jewish Voice For Peace poet details threats to freedom of speech by anti-BDS forces in U.S.
Jewish Voice For Peace poet details threats to freedom of speech by anti-BDS forces in U.S.
Hebrew totalitarian Bloomberg wages war against Constitution, wants only ZOG-sanctioned authorities to be armed:
Unbelievable: Bloomberg actually criticizes hero who gunned down church shooter in Texas
I mean what kind of maniac actually thinks it’s better to have a shooter run loose in a church than to have armed citizens being able to defend themselves?
Unbelievable: Bloomberg actually criticizes hero who gunned down church shooter in Texas
I mean what kind of maniac actually thinks it’s better to have a shooter run loose in a church than to have armed citizens being able to defend themselves?
Hewbrew hypocrite Schumer acts according to his nature:
Charles Schumer’s 1999 letter about impeachment comes back to bite him
Warren good on Wall Street corruption, bad on everything else:
Elizabeth Warren: From Crusader Against the Crime Syndicate to Stepford Wife of the DNC
She was brilliant at explaining to lay persons how banks manipulated toxic mortgages and derivatives to collect huge fees while passing along the risk to others. Though the topics were complex, she tried her best to shed light on the hidden cesspools polluting our economic systems. She did this while everyone else told us “it’s too complex explain, move along.”
Elizabeth Warren: From Crusader Against the Crime Syndicate to Stepford Wife of the DNC
She was brilliant at explaining to lay persons how banks manipulated toxic mortgages and derivatives to collect huge fees while passing along the risk to others. Though the topics were complex, she tried her best to shed light on the hidden cesspools polluting our economic systems. She did this while everyone else told us “it’s too complex explain, move along.”
Reassessing the "Good War" as conducted by the ZOG-hijacked US:
Eisenhower's Death Camps
The Western Allies deliberately murdered approximately 1 million disarmed German POWs by means of starvation, exposure, and illness. This Allied atrocity was first publicly exposed in 1989 in the book Other Losses by James Bacque. Dr. Ernest F. Fisher, Jr., a retired colonel in the U.S. Army and a distinguished army historian, wrote the Foreword to the updated version of Other Losses.
Remarks on the US/China “Trade Deal”, by Paul Craig Roberts
Tariffs are not an effective way to bring offshored US manufacturing home. If Trump or any US government wants to bring US manufacturing back to the US from its offshored locations, the way to achieve this result is to change the way the US taxes corporations. The rule would be: If a US corporation produces in the US with US labor for US markets, the firm’s profits are taxed at a low rate. If the corporation produces products for the US market abroad with foreign labor, the tax rate will be high enough to more than wipe out the labor cost savings.
Putin claims to be acolyte of anti-Communist legend Solzhenitsyn, yet pushes Marxist-ZOG propaganda:
Putin Rewrites WWII History and Pushes Stalinist Propaganda
A diplomatic row has emerged between Russia and Poland, after scandalous comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged, in which he claimed that the invasion of Poland on the 17th of September 1939 was “necessary because the Polish government lost control of the country” and bizarrely claimed that the Soviet invasion “saved many lives”. He further went on to accuse Poles of “negotiating with Hitler” and complained that the Poles have been dismantling Red Army memorials.
Putin Rewrites WWII History and Pushes Stalinist Propaganda
A diplomatic row has emerged between Russia and Poland, after scandalous comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged, in which he claimed that the invasion of Poland on the 17th of September 1939 was “necessary because the Polish government lost control of the country” and bizarrely claimed that the Soviet invasion “saved many lives”. He further went on to accuse Poles of “negotiating with Hitler” and complained that the Poles have been dismantling Red Army memorials.
No comments:
Post a Comment