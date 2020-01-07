Trump's Israel-first lies and hypocrisy prove he can't be trusted on war

“Trump has now fulfilled the wishes of Mossad,” Morley concludes. “After proclaiming his intention to end America’s ‘stupid endless wars,’ the president has effectively declared war on the largest country in the region in solidarity with Israel, the most unpopular country in the Middle East.
400K Anchor Babies Born in 2019, Exceeding U.S. Births in 48 States
Close to 400,000 anchor babies were born in the United States in 2019 as an executive order to end birthright citizenship gets kicked down the road for another year by President Donald Trump’s administration.
Dem lies and hypocrisy prove THEY can't be trusted on war either:
One Senator. Two Tweets. Two days apart.
What was the real reason for Soleimani assassination?
Why Was Soleimani Assassinated?
President Trump and Mike Pompeo told us that Iranian Gen. Soleimani had to be assassinated when he was in Baghdad at the end of last week because he was on a mission to plan and implement attacks on US military and diplomatic personnel in the region. But their story is not holding up very well, as reports surface that he was on a peace mission and other US claims are not adding up. So...why was he killed
Neocon assassination designed to flout Saudi-Iranian peace, inflame Mideast tensions:
Soleimani’s visit was related to well-documented Saudi Arabia attempts at diplomacy to ease tensions with Iran. The Saudis had dispatched a message of peace to Iran, with Iraq acting as an intermediary. Soleimani was coming to Iraq to deliver the Iranian government’s reply.
Why I Don’t Trust Trump on Iran, by Ron Paul
President Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told us the US had to assassinate Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani last week because he was planning “Imminent attacks” on US citizens. I don’t believe them. Why not? Because Trump and the neocons – like Pompeo – have been lying about Iran for the past three years in an effort to whip up enough support for a US attack. From the phony justification to get out of the Iran nuclear deal, to blaming Yemen on Iran, to blaming Iran for an attack on Saudi oil facilities, the US Administration has fed us a steady stream of lies for three years because they are obsessed with Iran.
Greedy Brit elite continue their imperial slide into the anti-white mire:
The Stupidest Time in Human History
Victor Davis Hanson says US has no compelling interest in Mideast; outdated imperialism and Zionism keep America tied there:
What Is the Middle East In the Middle Of Anymore?
Wall Street money bets on war:
US arms companies see stocks soar after Soleimani assassination as analysts predict Iran conflict
Iran’s expected retaliation means America’s long-running military presence in Iraq and the Middle East, which has financially benefited US defence companies, is unlikely to wind down. Defence technology company Northrop Grumman saw its stock up by 5.43 per cent on Friday, while Lockheed Martin stock gained 3.6 per cent and Raytheon stock rose by 1.5 per cent. The killing of Soleimani, a powerful military commander, has sparked fears of an all-out war between the US and Iran, which would lead to increased military spending.
ZOG projecting its own 9/11 guilt onto Iran:
Daniel Byman, a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and a staff member on the 9/11 Commission, told USA TODAY, "To my knowledge, there's no evidence Soleimani was directly running the 9/11 operatives that were transiting Iran." Although there were links between Al Qaeda and Iran, it was "not true" that Iran was behind the 9/11 attacks, Byman said. As the bipartisan report from the 9/11 Commission concluded, "We have found no evidence that Iran or Hezbollah was aware of the planning for what later became the 9/11 attack."
Does insane Zionist Mike Pompeo see his Israel-first treachery as sanctioned by Yahweh and the Old Testament/Hebrew bible?
Israel's Military Chief Outlines Strategy For "Coming War" With Iran And Its Allies
Those who believe in The Rapture, also believe that an entire, world-engulfing war has to happen as the "trigger" for the Rapture to begin. Is this, possibly, Pompeo's "trigger" for such an action to happen?!? “Be part of it,” he said at the meeting, at the Summit church in Wichita, Kan. “Be in the fight.” In November, Mr. Pompeo told a reporter for The New York Times Magazine that the Bible “informs everything I do.” The reporter noticed an open Bible in his office, with a Swiss Army knife marking his place at the end of the book of Queen Esther.
In repeat of history, Jewry demand billions in "compensation" from impoverished Arab nations they destroyed in "War on Terror" -- much like WW2 "Holocaust reparations" racket:
Israel wants $150bn compensation for Jews who left other countries
According to media reports, the compensation claimed will include assets from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya. In January, Israel was reportedly planning to seek an estimated $250 billion from Arab countries after the government in Tel Aviv quietly conducted some research on the value of property and assets that the Jews left behind.
Israel wants $150bn compensation for Jews who left other countries
Zionist/Neocon predictive programming for 2020 election pushes totalitarianism, more war-profiteering, and crackdown on Americans:As a consequence of this climate of fear, it should be hardly surprising that the corporate media lauded the recent 2020 election simulation that ended in an abysmal failure for U.S. officials, the cancellation of the U.S. election and the imposition of martial law. Yet, none of those reports on the exercise noted that the company that hosted the simulation, called Cybereason, is led by ex-members of Israel’s military intelligence unit 8200, advised by former top and current officials in both Israeli military intelligence and the CIA. In addition, it is funded by and partnered with top U.S. weapons manufacturer and government contractor Lockheed Martin and financial institutions with clear and direct ties to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and White House adviser and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Also left unmentioned in media reports on Cybereason’s election simulations is the fact that Cybereason’s CEO, Lior Div, has openly admitted that he views his work at Cybereason as a “continuation” of his service to Israel’s intelligence apparatus.
Why a Shadowy Tech Firm With Ties to Israeli Intelligence Is Running Doomsday Election Simulations
The Jewish and Neocon fifth columns keep the U.S. tied to Mideast wars for the Zionist agenda:
The Donald Is Now America First's Own Assassin
The answer, of course, is that the foreign policy apparatus of the US government is controlled by anti-Iran neocons and regime changers. We are still in Syria not to fight ISIS, which is gone, but to block Iran’s land route to its allies in Syria and Lebanon (Hezbollah); and we remain in Iraq solely to use it as a base for clandestine US and Israeli attacks on these allies and proxy forces.
The Donald Is Now America First's Own Assassin
Trump's Mideast policy amounts to "Blame Iran":Trump’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign Is Blowing Up in Iraq
Sunday attacks on bases inside Iraq led to protests at the US Embassy in Baghdad. The embassy was stormed, and the US responded by blaming Iran some more, and threatening to make them pay. Because that’s the sum total of the maximum pressure campaign.
400K Anchor Babies Born in 2019, Exceeding U.S. Births in 48 States
Golden Globes host roasts pompous self-righteousness of Hollywood child molesters:
‘F**K OFF’: Ricky Gervais Blasts Hollywood For Lecturing World, Politicizing Everything, Trolls Them Over Epstein
Later in his speech, the audience groaned over a joke he made about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to which he told them, “Shut up. I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care.” “Tonight isn’t just about the people in front of the camera,” Gervais said. “In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world, people from every background, but they all have one thing in common: they’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow.”
Opposing wealthy Hollywood cabal of depraved child molesters is "right wing"?
Ricky Gervais Wonders How Teasing Corporations, Elite Hollywood Is ‘Right Wing’
Gervais tweeted Monday that people have been calling his Golden Globes jokes “right wing” despite the populist angle of his routine. “How the fuck can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?” Gervais asked.
