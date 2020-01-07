Trump's Israel-first lies and hypocrisy prove he can't be trusted on war

Nationalists United In Liberty

Crass, hyper-materialistic, internationalist ideologies such as Imperialism, Marxism, and their synthesis bastard offspring, Globalism (aka neoliberalism/neoconservatism) have ravaged and ruined dozens of nations, murdered hundreds of millions, and are systematically devouring and destroying the world around us. They've now set their gun sites on the United States, the American people, and the U.S. Constitution.

This inhuman state of affairs must be brought to an end. But how? Left-wing world government advocates have an answer: "More of the same, only bigger."

But we've already seen how that ends: The Gulag, the Holdomor, mass murder, genocide, plunder, and the economic enslavement and national destruction of the "bourgeoisie" and "deplorables" at the hands of their revolutionary vanguard "superiors"; the evisceration of the national rule of law designed to protect the People; the piling of debt upon debt to enrich the crony elites and enslave future generations; and the systematic, deliberate destruction and plunder of the nation until there's nothing left to ravage.

If Americans aren't for their own nation, who will be? If the People aren't for the Constitution and rule of law that protects them, there will be no rule of law, or protection.

Just as the individual can't survive alone in the world without identity, structure, legal protection and an organized support system -- especially when up against wealthy, well-organized, malignant predators and the crony state machinery of their totalitarian ambitions -- so too the nation can't survive when up against the same gang of killers and nation-wreckers of the Globalist juggernaut, especially with factions of corrupt or compromised political class and propaganda collaborators functioning as operatives, and looking to enrich themselves by selling out the People and the nation to the Globalists for relative peanuts.

Now is the time to stand against the totalitarian "Chosen-Elect" internationalist plutocrats, oligarchs, and misanthropes of the Globalist juggernaut, and for the nation, the Constitution, and the People. "Later" will be too late. -- Chris Moore