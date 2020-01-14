My plan to “Keep America Great” is very simple: 1) Stop exporting American soldiers to countries that hate our guts. 2) Stop importing people from countries that hate our guts... Yet, here we are at the dawn of 2020 with thousands of U.S. troops headed back to the Stone Age Middle East maw, Mexican drug cartels on the loose while our Border Patrol hands out diapers to illegal immigrants and refugees from around the world — including nearly 1,400 welcomed just last year from the very high-risk countries the Trump travel ban was supposed to block — transforming the nation without the consent of the governed.
The Globalist-Zionist (ZOG) usual suspects:Union Lessons.
The union movement really is a great example of how the usual suspects hose the Left just like they hose the Right. The modern union movement is thoroughly incorporated into cosmopolitan globalism. When was the last time a modern Progressive gave a speech in favor of labor?
The union movement really is a great example of how the usual suspects hose the Left just like they hose the Right. The modern union movement is thoroughly incorporated into cosmopolitan globalism. When was the last time a modern Progressive gave a speech in favor of labor?
Trump, like the corrupt Dems, another self-destructing casualty of the Globalist-Zionist god that failed:
Trumps imploding
Ann Coulter: Impeachment Is A Joke, But Trump Needs To Start Keeping His Promises
Coulter argues that middle America elected Trump thinking his personal wealth would allow him to ignore the strings of Wall Street, but, she says, he turned around and handed the keys over to Wall Street anyway.
Ann Coulter: Impeachment Is A Joke, But Trump Needs To Start Keeping His Promises
Coulter argues that middle America elected Trump thinking his personal wealth would allow him to ignore the strings of Wall Street, but, she says, he turned around and handed the keys over to Wall Street anyway.
North Carolina Voter ID Ruling Puts Security of Democracy at Stake
We got the system in place just in time for the 2020 election cycle. When North Carolinians stepped into the voting booth, they were to have confidence that their vote was protected. But just a few weeks ago, an unelected federal judge tossed it aside. In a 60-page ruling, Obama appointee Loretta Biggs struck down our voter ID law, calling it “discriminatory” and comparing it to the dark American legacy of slavery and Jim Crow.
Patrick Henningsen - Esper Admits No Intelligence for Soleimani 'Threat', MSM Still Loyal to Iran Narrative
Yesterday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper joined the growing chorus of Trump officials muttering, I don’t know. Although due to his step down at the end of this month to cash-in with a lucrative board position in the defense industry, Esper now admits that he hasn’t seen any tangible evidence which indicated that Iran was plotting and planning to strike four US embassies in the Middle East, despite Trump’s repeated claims the attacks were “imminent.”
Esper: No Evidence Iran Planned to Attack Four Embassies
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday he had seen no evidence suggesting that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was plotting attacks on four U.S. embassies at the time of his January 3 assassination by U.S. forces, contradicting President Donald Trump’s assertion of just two days earlier.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday he had seen no evidence suggesting that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was plotting attacks on four U.S. embassies at the time of his January 3 assassination by U.S. forces, contradicting President Donald Trump’s assertion of just two days earlier.
Speaking on the Laura Ingraham program, Mike Pompeo admitted that the neocon idea of “imminent ” and the normal idea of “imminent ” are two very different things. “We don’t know precisely when and we don’t know precisely where (the attacks might take place), but it was real,” he told Ingraham. But if you don’t know when and don’t know where (and presumably don’t know how), on what basis did Pompeo and the Trump Administration sell the idea that he had to be killed immediately lest untold numbers of Americans be killed?
The Assassination of Qassem Suleimani: Imminent Threat of Peace
Why kill Suleimani now? The "pattern of travel" suggests one possible answer. Because, it turns out, it was not a pattern of travel taken because of an imminent threat: it was a pattern of travel taken because of at least one, and possibly two, diplomatic missions. This revelation suggests the far more sinister possibility that General Suleimani was assassinated, not because he posed an imminent threat of danger, but because he posed an imminent threat of peace.
Why kill Suleimani now? The "pattern of travel" suggests one possible answer. Because, it turns out, it was not a pattern of travel taken because of an imminent threat: it was a pattern of travel taken because of at least one, and possibly two, diplomatic missions. This revelation suggests the far more sinister possibility that General Suleimani was assassinated, not because he posed an imminent threat of danger, but because he posed an imminent threat of peace.
Why does failing neocon Trump keep appointing neocon losers?
Rand Paul says Trump keeps appointing advisers who "love Dick Cheney's position"
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that President Trump "keeps getting policy that's not his policy" because he has surrounded himself with hawkish advisers who "disagree" with the president's instincts to withdraw the U.S. from the Middle East.
Shifty, chameleon-like, warmonger Hillary quickly attempts to reinvent herself as dove:
Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard on Hillary the Warmonger
Quick buck Biden wants to drive down wages and destroy the middle class by swamping America with cheap labor:
CARLSON: Biden lashes out at Trump for not embracing open borders
CARLSON: Biden lashes out at Trump for not embracing open borders
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden believes the chief mission of our country is to admit as many poor people as possible.
Pandering to Zionist agenda, signalling to corrupt Jews:
Video Emerges of Biden Praising Bush for Leading US Into Iraq War
Nest of viper Dems:
Sanders-Warren fight unnerves progressives
Tensions between the Sanders and Warren camps were already rising, but they boiled over ahead of a pivotal Tuesday night debate in Des Moines, Iowa, after CNN reported that Sanders told Warren at a meeting in 2018 that a woman could not be elected president.
Sanders-Warren fight unnerves progressives
Tensions between the Sanders and Warren camps were already rising, but they boiled over ahead of a pivotal Tuesday night debate in Des Moines, Iowa, after CNN reported that Sanders told Warren at a meeting in 2018 that a woman could not be elected president.
...with forked tongues:
Only white candidates have qualified for the Democrats’ January debate
Only white candidates have qualified for next week’s Democratic presidential debate, the first time in this election cycle that no minority contender will make the stage. It’s a dynamic that critics say threatens to undercut the party’s rhetoric of inclusivity.
When you're a cut-throat Globalist plunderer, eventually you have to declare war on white civilization:
White Democrat in Maryland Seeks to Weaponize Diversity and Force Low-Income Housing on White Suburban Neighborhoods
Our elite, and those elected to govern and dictate our lives, utilize diversity and multiculturalism (non-white legal immigration/refugees) as a weapon to bludgeon whats left of the Historic America Nation.
When four historic crime baron political families joined with Zionists Feinstein and Schiff:
How California Became Corrupt
NOTE: The Mob doesn’t care about anything except power and profit.
Fake-"centrist" Dems and their useful idiots are really advocates of caste system to protect their globalist crime gang profits:
Dems Won't Abandon Losing Strategies and Centrism!
When "diversity" and the corrupt globalist culture take control:
Only In America And Banana Republics. Boeing’s fired CEO Muilenburg walks away with more than $60 million.
Rule of Law is dead for good in this country as it applies to politicians and corporate CEOs.
Only In America And Banana Republics. Boeing’s fired CEO Muilenburg walks away with more than $60 million.
Rule of Law is dead for good in this country as it applies to politicians and corporate CEOs.
Degenerating Globohomos and their materialist absolutism infiltrate Christendom:
The same liberals who accuse conservative Christians of denying “the image of God in…people of color and LGBTQ people” have chosen to intentionally sever themselves from a thriving Christian community of color. This is woke white cultural imperialism at its most naked.
Ordered by Court to Call His Daughter "Him"
Ordered by Court to Call His Daughter "Him"
No earthly power can turn a girl into a boy, any more than it can make 2 + 2 equal something other than 4. But earthly powers can force you to lie on behalf of deranged ideologies. So much for freedom of speech, which entails freedom from forced speech. In utopia, there will be only one right: the right to do what you are told is politically correct.
NRA pushback against Zionist-Globalist totalitarians:
As Virginia Escalates Gun Control, The NRA Steps In And Is Handing Out Free 30 Round Magazines According To Statement Just Released
Levine’s bill bans “assault weapons,” “high-capacity” magazines, certain triggers, and suppressors, among other things. The bill puts forward a means by which “assault weapon” owners can apply for a license to retain their gun, but the trade-off is that their names are entered into a database.
Corrupt crony-"liberal" LBJ:
Black America Before LBJ's "Great Society": How the Welfare State Helped Ruin Black Communities
We are now over 50 years into the development of the Great Society and the War on Poverty. It is time to take stock in these programs from an objective and evidence-based perspective. When one does that, it is not only clear that the programs have been a failure, but also that they have disproportionately impacted the black community in the United States. The current state of dysfunction in the black community (astronomically high crime rates, very low rates of home ownership and single motherhood as the norm) are not the natural state of the black community in the United States, but closely tied to the role that social welfare programs play.
The Globalist-left is a schizophrenic, intellectual mess:
Multiculturalism, or Cultural Appropriation?
Another puzzling aspect of the cultural-appropriation focus is that it seems clearly to clash with another progressive imperative: the need to nurture multicultural appreciation. Multiculturalism has been a prominent cause among progressives for more than a generation, but today, admiration for other cultures apparently comes with a warning sign: look, but don’t adopt, lest you face accusations of “theft” or insensitivity.
Marxist KGB graduate Putin brainwashed to think like a Zionist, use Zionist rhetoric?
The head of Russia treaded on Poland’s favorite toe, when he called a Warsaw official “a bastard” and “an anti-Semitic pig.” He was talking about Poles during the time of the Third Reich, about a historical character, but the assessment was made within a framework which is painful for Warsaw even now.
It all started with the ZOG 9/11 inside job:
The War in Afghanistan Is a Fraud (and Now We Have Proof)
Let’s take a moment to consider the motivations and goals of the war in Afghanistan. The U.S. ostensibly invaded the country to stop al-Qaida from attacking us in any way, namely by flying large planes into our buildings. We achieved this goal within the first couple months. With al-Qaida essentially decimated, it seems logical that we should have left the country, reserving the right to return if any other big passenger airplanes came after us. But we didn’t leave.
The War in Afghanistan Is a Fraud (and Now We Have Proof)
Let’s take a moment to consider the motivations and goals of the war in Afghanistan. The U.S. ostensibly invaded the country to stop al-Qaida from attacking us in any way, namely by flying large planes into our buildings. We achieved this goal within the first couple months. With al-Qaida essentially decimated, it seems logical that we should have left the country, reserving the right to return if any other big passenger airplanes came after us. But we didn’t leave.
The Zionist-Globalist totalitarians show their true face:
Kosher Cover-Up: U.S. Ruling Class Hides Epstein Child Sex Blackmail Operation.
Today on TruNews we discuss the takeover of American society at the hands of a political ideology armed with graphic sex tapes and compendiums of compromising material. We detail how the raping of kids and the hijacking of our nation has become a sacred idol worshipped by the political and spiritual elite. We detail how reporting on Epstein’s sordid work for Mossad has become an official thought crime, and will ultimately lead to the deplatforming of all Christians unwilling to betray Jesus Christ.
Stepping from "Chosen" to "Persecuted," Jews portray themselves as pawns rather than puppetmasters:
The Independent: 'Israelis Don't Want to Be America's Pawns in The Middle East Any Longer. We've Suffered Enough'
When do we cancel the $38 billion in aid?... Just yesterday, Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Senator Chris Coons co-sponsored a bill to give Israel another $3.3 billion.
Know-it-all Jews hesitate at doorstep of satanic ZOG's WW3:
Why Zionists who Know the Situation are Afraid to Attack Iran
Why Zionists who Know the Situation are Afraid to Attack Iran
It is puzzling, how much publicly available information Zionist warmongering seems to ignore. For example, how could they not have known that the elimination of Saddam Hussein would facilitate a great expansion of Iranian influence in the region? This should have been a no-brainer. Yet like a deindividuated, unthinking mob, Zionists were determined that Saddam had to go!
True Christians repudiate the false god of Judeo-"Christian" Zionism and caste system Globalism:
Kingdom of the War God: Evangelicals Betray Jesus Christ for Israel
Today on TruNews we discuss the Christian Zionist endorsement of President Trump’s bloody assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, and the shifting talk points being employed to justify murder in Iraq, and war with Iran.
Kingdom of the War God: Evangelicals Betray Jesus Christ for Israel
Today on TruNews we discuss the Christian Zionist endorsement of President Trump’s bloody assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, and the shifting talk points being employed to justify murder in Iraq, and war with Iran.
Backward, Hindu-style caste system is where Zionist Globalism ends:
Why India’s Hindu nationalists worship Israel’s nation-state model.
Why India’s Hindu nationalists worship Israel’s nation-state model.
What ethnic democracies do is to create a de facto but very real hierarchy of citizenship, in which some are full, first-class citizens and others are second class – at best.
Jewish "prophets" forecast the destruction of America, because they're the ones working to destroy it for Zionism:
Doomsday Election 2020: Israeli Spies Run Drill Predicting Overthrow of America
Today on TruNews we discuss a shadowy simulation run by Israeli tech firm Cybereason along with senior elements of the U.S. government, to depict a hellish and futurist 9/11 on election day 2020, resulting in the canceling of the election and a declaration of martial law.
No comments:
Post a Comment